BizNews Briefing – Warning ANC on Iran; Driver’s licence chaos; Joburg mayor hoofed

In this episode of the BizNews Briefing, we hear from the director of a Cambridge University’s Institute explaining the danger of the ANC’s close relationship with Iran; How OUTA is to intensify its attack on the debacle around SA’s dysfunctional Driver’s Licence card issuing; Plus the DA’s two most outspoken critics of the ANC, Rob Hersov and the very latest from the investment markets. The Briefing is hosted by BizNews editor Alec Hogg.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

The seventh BizNews Conference, BNC#7, is to be held in Hermanus from March 11 to 13, 2025. The 2025 BizNews Conference is designed to provide an excellent opportunity for members of the BizNews community to interact directly with the keynote speakers, old (and new) friends from previous BNC events – and to interact with members of the BizNews team. Register for BNC#7 here.

Watch here

Listen here

BizNews Reporter ___STEADY_PAYWALL___



BizNews Briefing Highlights

Iran Insights and South Africa’s Foreign Policy

Alec Hogg reflects on insights shared by Iraj Abedian, emphasizing that 90% of Iranians oppose the revolutionary leadership in their country.

Professor Charles Asher Small, Director of Cambridge University’s Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism, provides further perspectives on global antisemitism and Iran.

Concerns are raised about South Africa’s alignment with Iran and calls for a return to a neutral, non-aligned foreign policy stance, especially with President Cyril Ramaphosa assuming the G20 chairmanship.

Civil Society’s Role Against Corruption

Wayne Duvenage from OUTA discusses ongoing issues with South Africa’s driver’s license issuance system.

Alec highlights the vital contributions of civil society organizations like OUTA in addressing corruption and governance challenges.

Johannesburg Politics Update

Chris Steyn chats with Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku, DA leader in Johannesburg Metro Council, about the removal of the city’s mayor and potential political shifts.

DA stalwart Glynis Breytenbach critiques the recent reassignment of former Justice Minister Thembi Simelane.

Premier Feature: Rob Hersov on South Africa’s Cabinet

Rob Hersov critiques South Africa’s bloated cabinet and reflects on last week’s Dimension Data controversy. Judge Denise Fisher’s judgment on the implicated executives is discussed.

Hersov also touches on Bitcoin, with recent regulatory shifts in the U.S. seen as favorable for cryptocurrency adoption.

Market and Business News

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange saw mixed performances: Resources struggled, while financials rose by 1.5%, driven by FirstRand’s 2.5% increase. Baldwin Properties gained 6% and is up nearly 20% year-to-date. Stefanutti Stocks has surged 237% year-to-date, with outstanding performance since mid-year. Anglo Platinum and Impala Platinum fell by 3.7% and 3.6%, respectively.

The South African Rand strengthened against the dollar and pound, while Bitcoin surged 6%, influenced by favorable regulatory changes in the U.S.

Political Developments

The ANC lost Ward 3 in the Thabazimbi by-election to the Labour Party of South Africa, linked to AMCU. This marks the Labour Party’s first council seat, signaling significant shifts in local dynamics.

Coalition negotiations remain uncertain, with the DA maintaining its four seats and the ANC’s support plummeting from 70% to 26%.

Springbok Sponsorship Update

Altvest, backed by EasyEquities and Rainfin, has submitted a sponsorship bid for the Springboks. An update is expected in tomorrow’s interview with Warren Wheatley.

Read also: