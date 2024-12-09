Rory Steyn: Blitzboks triumph in Cape Town; SA teams off to a difficult start in Europe

In a lively conversation with BizNews editor Alec Hogg, Rory Steyn unpacks a thrilling weekend of rugby. From the Blitzboks’ Cape Town Sevens victory signalling a return to form, to South Africa’s challenges in the Investec Champions Cup, Steyn emphasises rugby’s cyclical nature and the need for adaptability. He highlights standout teams like Bordeaux and Leinster while calling for greater crowd engagement and strategic scheduling. A celebration of rugby’s global evolution, Steyn’s insights illuminate the sport’s growing vibrancy and South Africa’s enduring legacy.

This past weekend, South Africa’s rugby scene erupted with excitement as the Blitzboks, South Africa’s national sevens rugby team, claimed victory at the Cape Town Sevens tournament. This triumph marked a significant comeback for the team after years of fluctuating performance. In an engaging interview with Alec Hogg, sports commentator Rory Steyn provided his perspectives on the state of rugby, from the Blitzboks’ resurgence to the challenges South African teams face in European competitions.

Blitzboks’ redemption in Cape Town

The Blitzboks’ win in Cape Town was more than just a trophy—it was a testament to the cyclical nature of sports. Steyn, reflecting on their struggles in recent years, emphasized that rugby operates in waves of dominance and rebuilding. He pointed to the era when players like Werner Kok, Kwagga Smith, and Seabelo Senatla ruled the sevens circuit, propelling South Africa to the top. However, as those players transitioned to 15-a-side rugby or retired, the Blitzboks experienced a dip.

“Blooding new players takes time,” Steyn noted, but he credited the high-performance environment in Stellenbosch for creating a steady pipeline of talent. The recent victory is a signal that South Africa’s sevens rugby is back on track.

The unique appeal of sevens rugby also came under Steyn’s spotlight. “It’s constant action,” he said, highlighting the fast-paced, crowd-friendly format. “It’s an Olympic sport now, and it’s a fantastic way to introduce athletes to rugby full-time.” The Blitzboks’ success, Steyn believes, can inspire broader participation in sevens and beyond, both locally and internationally.

Attendance woes in Cape Town

Despite the team’s on-field success, the tournament’s attendance figures painted a less optimistic picture. Steyn was surprised by the lacklustre crowd, especially considering Cape Town’s reputation for passionate sports fans. He suggested several reasons, including timing conflicts with the school calendar and possibly high ticket prices.

Drawing parallels with cricket’s Betway SA20 league, Steyn recommended strategies to fill stadiums, such as lowering ticket prices to attract families. “It’s about creating a vibe,” he argued. With proper planning, he believes the Cape Town Sevens can reclaim its status as the hottest ticket in town.

South African teams in the European rugby arena

Turning to 15-a-side rugby, Steyn provided an in-depth analysis of South African teams competing in the Investec Champions Cup. This elite European competition has proven challenging for South African franchises like the Bulls, Stormers, Sharks, and Lions, who must adapt to the tournament’s unique demands.

“European rugby is a different beast,” Steyn explained. The physicality of northern hemisphere teams, coupled with harsh winter conditions, creates a steep learning curve. He pointed to the Bulls’ struggles in gale-force winds against Saracens as a prime example. “South African teams aren’t used to playing in snow or horizontal rain,” Steyn noted, emphasizing the need for adaptability.

Moreover, European clubs boast incredibly cosmopolitan squads, drawing talent from Argentina, Fiji, New Zealand, and beyond. “It’s like Springboks versus the rest of the world,” Hogg observed during the discussion. Steyn agreed, adding that South African teams must build depth to compete against these powerhouses effectively.

What lies ahead for South African rugby?

Steyn expressed cautious optimism about South Africa’s prospects in European competitions. While the Sharks showed promise with a strong performance against Exeter Chiefs, consistency remains a concern. Depth, particularly on the bench, is a critical area for improvement.

As for the Bulls, Steyn expects them to bounce back in their upcoming clash against Northampton Saints. “They’ll show some South African resilience,” he predicted. Meanwhile, the Stormers face a tough test against Harlequins, and the Sharks are up against the formidable Leicester Tigers. These fixtures will test the mettle of South African teams as they navigate the pressures of European rugby.

A call for strategic thinking

Steyn concluded with some strategic advice for South African franchises. To succeed in Europe, teams must invest in robust development pipelines, prioritize squad depth, and embrace the challenge of playing in unfamiliar conditions. He also highlighted the importance of learning from European clubs’ ability to draw international talent, creating diverse yet cohesive teams.

At the same time, Steyn stressed the value of maintaining South Africa’s distinct rugby identity. The physicality and flair of South African rugby, he believes, are assets that can give the country’s teams a competitive edge when combined with strategic planning.

The bigger picture

This weekend’s events, from the Blitzboks’ triumph to the mixed fortunes of South African teams in Europe, underscore rugby’s complexity and global appeal. Steyn’s insights reveal a sport in flux, where challenges coexist with opportunities.

For fans, these moments offer a chance to celebrate victories, analyze setbacks, and anticipate what’s next. For players and administrators, they provide valuable lessons on resilience, adaptability, and the need for a long-term vision. As Steyn aptly put it, “Rugby is cyclical.” And for South Africa, the current cycle is one of renewal and rediscovery.

With the Blitzboks back on top and South African teams carving their path in Europe, the future of rugby in the country looks as thrilling as the games themselves.

