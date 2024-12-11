BizNews Briefing – Bitcoin’s Promise, Israel ends Syria’s military capacity, Trump to run economy on X

In today’s BizNews Briefing: Bitcoin’s transformative potential takes center stage, Israel decisively eliminates Syria’s military capabilities, and Donald Trump signals his intent to steer U.S. economic discourse via X.

BizNews Briefing Highlights

Bitcoin Update

Microsoft voted against adopting Bitcoin as a strategic asset on its balance sheet.

Farzam Ehsani, CEO of VALR, provided insights on the implications of this decision.

Geopolitics

Israel claims its airstrikes have neutralized 70-80% of Syria’s military capacity. Bloomberg’s Sam Dagger reported on the developments.

Energy Sector

BP and Shell spent $18 billion on electricity generation over five years but face balance sheet challenges in sustaining renewable energy investments. FT’s Sonia Hudson and energy expert Malcolm Moore discussed the outlook.

In South Africa, public hearings on a proposed 66% electricity price hike concluded. Prisma’s Paul Null suggested liquidating bankrupt municipalities to repay Eskom.

US Economic Developments

President-elect Donald Trump is driving economic initiatives via his X platform, pledging expedited permits for major investors. Bloomberg reported on the updates.

Market Overview

Local markets were subdued amid “silly season.” Highlights: Resources : Flat performance. Industrials : Up 0.25%. Financials : Biggest losers, down 0.75%.

Currency updates: Bitcoin: $99,496. USD/ZAR: 17.75, GBP/ZAR: 22.65.

Major movers: Barlow World : Rose over 15.5% following a 22.8 billion ZAR acquisition offer from Saudi company Zahid. Plans to delist from the JSE. Sibanye : Up 2.33%. Pick n Pay : Down 7%. Nedbank : Down 5%. Sasol : Down 4.5%.



