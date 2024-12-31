Best of 2024: Policing in South Africa

by

In a year marked by intense debates on crime and law enforcement, BizNews brought you the unfiltered voices at the forefront of South Africa’s policing challenges. From Ian Cameron’s relentless advocacy for community safety, to Fadiel Adams’ fiery critiques of systemic failures, and Patricia Mashale’s courageous whistleblowing, these interviews captured the raw truth behind the headlines. This compilation showcases the most powerful moments from our 2024 policing interviews, featuring insights that challenge the status quo and inspire action. Don’t miss this deep dive into the voices shaping the fight for accountability and justice in South Africa.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

The seventh BizNews Conference, BNC#7, is to be held in Hermanus from March 11 to 13, 2025. The 2025 BizNews Conference is designed to provide an excellent opportunity for members of the BizNews community to interact directly with the keynote speakers, old (and new) friends from previous BNC events – and to interact with members of the BizNews team. Register for BNC#7 here.

Watch here

Read also

BizNews

GoHighLevel
gohighlevel gohighlevel login gohighlevel pricing gohighlevel crm gohighlevel api gohighlevel support gohighlevel review gohighlevel logo what is gohighlevel gohighlevel affiliate gohighlevel integrations gohighlevel features gohighlevel app gohighlevel reviews gohighlevel training gohighlevel snapshots gohighlevel zapier app gohighlevel gohighlevel alternatives gohighlevel pricegohighlevel pricing guidegohighlevel api gohighlevel officialgohighlevel plansgohighlevel Funnelsgohighlevel Free Trialgohighlevel SAASgohighlevel Websitesgohighlevel Experts