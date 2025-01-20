BN Briefing: Trump’s inauguration sparks global speculation on trade, tech, and market reforms

Today’s focus is on Donald Trump’s inauguration as he takes over from Biden. With dozens of executive orders expected, trade and tech deregulation are key themes. Experts weigh in on potential U.S. tax reforms, global market impacts, and South Africa’s strategic positioning. Catch insights from Bloomberg, Kevin Lings, and Alec Hogg reporting live from Davos.

BizNews Briefing Highlights

Focus on Trump’s inauguration

Executive orders: Donald Trump is set to take office, with dozens of executive orders anticipated early in his administration. These are expected to bring significant changes across various sectors.

Donald Trump is set to take office, with dozens of executive orders anticipated early in his administration. These are expected to bring significant changes across various sectors. Trade and tech sector insights: Jason Osman, CEO of the Information Technology Industry Council, shared expected shifts in trade policies and the technology sector on Bloomberg Technology. Looser regulations on tech stocks are predicted to drive positive momentum globally.

Jason Osman, CEO of the Information Technology Industry Council, shared expected shifts in trade policies and the technology sector on Bloomberg Technology. Looser regulations on tech stocks are predicted to drive positive momentum globally. South African perspective: Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib, highlighted both opportunities and challenges. While welcoming potential deregulation from the Trump administration, Lings advised South Africa to carefully consider its political alliances.

Trump fever at Davos

Alec Hogg, BizNews founder and editor-in-chief, reported from the World Economic Forum in Davos, where Trump’s presidency is a major talking point among global leaders.

Illegal mining concerns

In Chris Stain’s weekly BizNews interview, Neil Dubia of the United Democratic Movement criticized Minister Gwede Mantashe for the R89 billion loss in government revenue due to illegal mining over 13 years.

Market highlights

Winners: Karoo led gains, alongside strong performances from Naspers, MTN, AdvTech, and Amplats, which reversed recent losses.

Karoo led gains, alongside strong performances from Naspers, MTN, AdvTech, and Amplats, which reversed recent losses. Losers: Pick n Pay dropped over 10%, with Sasol, Truworths, Mr. Price, and AVI also closing lower.

