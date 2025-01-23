BN Briefing: Ukraine’s Zelensky on Russia peace deal, Javier Milei on China, Shapiro on stocks

Dive into the latest from Davos and more in this BizNews briefing. Ukrainian President Zelensky discusses peace talks with Russia, highlighting the strategic roles of the US and China. Meanwhile, Argentina’s President Milei and AI governance steal the spotlight. Also featuring British Lord Peter Hain that has vowed to continue to “haunt” and pursue State Capture-implicated company Bain.

BizNews Briefing Highlights

Lead Story:

Ukrainian Peace Talks: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the potential for peace with Russia, emphasizing the necessity of US troops in any peacekeeping force. He believes that involving Chinese President Xi Jinping in negotiations could pressure Russian President Putin into a deal. Zelensky spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

International Politics:

Zelensky’s Views on Peacekeeping: Zelensky underscored the strategic importance of US involvement in peacekeeping to prevent NATO and EU divisions, which he believes aligns with Putin’s strategy to split these alliances.

China's Role: Zelensky highlighted China's influence over Russia, suggesting that only leaders like Trump and Xi Jinping could effectively push Putin towards peace, given China's economic leverage over Russia.

Economic and Business:

Argentina-China Relations: Argentine President Javier Milei expressed intentions to deepen economic ties with China, viewing them as significant trade partners. This was discussed during the G20 summit in Brazil and at Davos.

Davos Speeches: Milei's speech at Davos was noted for its anti-wokeism stance and critique of big government, drawing significant attention and applause, suggesting a shift towards libertarian economic policies.

AI and Governance: In the US, President Trump announced the "Stargate" program aimed at advancing AI infrastructure. Navrina Singh from Credo discussed the balance between AI development and governance at Davos, emphasizing the ongoing importance of trust and safety in AI expansion.

Market Insights:

US Markets: David Shapiro from Sasfin noted that US stocks are rallying, particularly in tech, due to Trump’s policies and the focus on AI and infrastructure. However, there’s skepticism about the funding for these initiatives.

South African Markets: South African stocks are lagging behind, with some sectors like gold and platinum showing gains due to global economic policies. However, local banks and retailers are not mirroring the growth seen in share prices last year.

Corporate Responsibility:

Bain Scandal: Lord Peter Hain from the House of Lords continues to pursue accountability from Bain, implicated in South Africa’s state capture, criticizing their lack of admission of wrongdoing and their role in corruption alongside political figures.

