Another GNU flashpoint looms on ANC’s Transnet Bailout call, DA says “inconceivable”

After narrowly averting an implosion of South Africa’s Government of National Unity over the president’s signing of the EWC Act, another major issue looms with the ANC’s demand SOE Transnet gets an Eskom-type bailout. DA spokesman on finance Mark Burke explains why this is “inconceivable”. If so, a crisis looms for next month’s National Budget, which needs the DA’s support to be enacted. Burke spoke to BizNews editor Alec Hogg

Highlights from the interview

Burke confirms his new office is in Parliament, a step up from his previous constituency office. He updates on the Ota Ring constituency, reporting deteriorating service delivery under ANC-installed leadership. The DA remains determined to reclaim control in the 2026 elections to prioritize the community’s needs.

The DA’s role in the government of national unity

Burke emphasizes that while the DA participates in the government of national unity, it cannot allow the ANC to pursue its failing ideological agenda unchecked. He stresses the urgency of implementing market-friendly policies to revive South Africa’s economy, which he likens to a “rocket ship waiting for fuel.” Transnet, he highlights, is a major barrier to economic progress.

Transnet’s decline and bailout debate

Hogg and Burke discuss Transnet’s inefficiencies, tracing its implosion to state capture under the Guptas. Burke critiques the ANC’s approach of bailing out failing state-owned enterprises like Transnet and Eskom, stating that while Eskom’s bailout temporarily kept lights on, it failed to address systemic inefficiencies. He warns against further bailouts, highlighting South Africa’s unsustainable debt-to-GDP ratio, which exceeds 75% and strains public resources.

Structural reform of Transnet

Burke advocates for a radical restructuring of Transnet, breaking it into 30-40 smaller entities to improve efficiency. He draws parallels with Eskom’s ongoing unbundling and notes that Transnet’s sprawling complexity made it vulnerable to corruption and inefficiency. He stresses the need for private-sector involvement, pointing out that Mozambique’s privately run ports outperform South African harbors, despite the country being in conflict.

The cost of inaction

Burke underscores the economic cost of Transnet’s failures, particularly for exporters. Inefficient freight and rail networks bottleneck exports like coal, costing South Africa dearly. He criticizes the ANC’s centralist ideology and stresses the need for market-driven solutions to attract investment and improve operations.

Hope for reform

Despite challenges, Burke remains optimistic. He notes initial signs of reform, such as plans for privatization at Richards Bay. However, he warns against superficial solutions, advocating for genuine structural change and efficient management. Drawing on Jack Welch’s approach, Burke argues for fixing, selling, or closing parts of Transnet where appropriate.

Youth perspective on South Africa’s future

Burke reflects on the optimism and frustration among young professionals. He cites international examples, like Argentina’s deregulation under Javier Milei, as inspiration for policy reform. He highlights the massive opportunities in improving South Africa’s inefficiencies, urging bold, market-driven action to unlock the country’s potential.

Final thoughts

Burke acknowledges the monumental task ahead but remains committed to pushing for reform. He envisions a future where South Africa’s economic potential is realized through efficient governance, deregulation, and private-sector collaboration.

