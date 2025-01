BizNews Briefing – Ramaphosa drives GNU onto rocks; DeepSeek smashes tech stocks

In this episode, BizNews editor Alec Hogg updates us on why SA’s Government of National Unity is teetering; explains why tech stocks have been hammered by China’s new IT Champion DeepSeek; and unpacks why President Donald Trump’s urgings to ‘Drill Baby Drill’ are unlikely to have any practical impact on energy production.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

The seventh BizNews Conference, BNC#7, is to be held in Hermanus from March 11 to 13, 2025. The 2025 BizNews Conference is designed to provide an excellent opportunity for members of the BizNews community to interact directly with the keynote speakers, old (and new) friends from previous BNC events – and to interact with members of the BizNews team. Register for BNC#7 here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

Watch here

Listen here

Read also: