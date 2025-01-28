Rob Hersov on Trump’s plans for ‘Iran-pal’ SA; why GNU must hold and more

In this interview, capitalist activist Rob Hersov shares insights of South African thought leaders about the critical issues of the moment – including US president Donald Trump’s “Colombia moment” that’s in gestation for Ramaphosa’s Iran-linked regime; and why it is critical for the Government of National Unity to hold. He spoke to BizNews editor Alec Hogg.

In a compelling interview with Alec Hogg on BizNewsTV, Rob Hersov offered a deep dive into the complexities of South Africa’s political and social landscape. From his recent engaging discussion with Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh to his candid views on the Government of National Unity (GNU), Hersov painted a vivid picture of a nation grappling with significant challenges and searching for solutions.

A changing perspective on Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh

The conversation kicked off with Hogg highlighting Hersov’s recent interview with Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh, which garnered over 300,000 views. Hersov, known for his outspoken criticism of many public figures, admitted that his perception of Mpofu-Walsh had shifted significantly. Initially sceptical due to Mpofu-Walsh’s association with contentious figures and movements—such as his father, Dali Mpofu, and the Rhodes Must Fall campaign—Hersov revealed that these concerns dissipated after engaging with Mpofu-Walsh’s content and meeting him in person.

“He’s a very measured, sensible, and open-minded fellow,” Hersov said, commending Mpofu-Walsh for his balanced approach and willingness to feature wealth creators and entrepreneurs on his platform. Hersov encouraged business leaders to engage with Mpofu-Walsh, noting the importance of bridging divides and fostering understanding.

A critical look at the GNU and expropriation without compensation

Hogg and Hersov then turned their attention to the Government of National Unity and the contentious issue of expropriation without compensation (EWC). Hersov criticized President Cyril Ramaphosa for unilaterally signing the EWC bill without consulting GNU partners. “His behaviour is unacceptable,” Hersov stated, predicting a strong backlash from opposition parties like the DA and the Patriotic Alliance.

Despite his frustrations, Hersov urged opposition parties to remain within the GNU. “This is not the moment to pull out,” he cautioned, arguing that abandoning the GNU could pave the way for a return to power for figures like Jacob Zuma, which he described as a worst-case scenario. Instead, he advocated for continued resistance and pressure from within the system, emphasizing the importance of protecting private property rights as a cornerstone of a functioning society.

Lessons from Bangladesh: The power of youth-led change

Hogg brought a global perspective to the discussion, sharing an inspiring story from Davos about youth-led political change in Bangladesh. He recounted how young Bangladeshis, frustrated with a corrupt dictatorship, stood their ground in the face of violence, ultimately forcing the regime to flee. Hogg saw parallels for South Africa, suggesting that disillusioned South African youth could take similar action to demand better governance.

However, Hersov was less optimistic about the prospects for youth-driven change in South Africa. He pointed to cultural and structural barriers, including a reliance on tribal leadership and a lack of understanding of democracy among many voters. “People vote for t-shirts, chicken, and posters of their heroes,” he lamented, describing the transactional nature of South African politics.

Leadership and the path forward

The interview also explored the question of leadership in South Africa. Hersov expressed concern about the ANC’s inability to evolve from its liberation movement roots into a mature governing party. He speculated on potential successors to Ramaphosa, noting that the ANC’s tradition of elevating deputy presidents may be abandoned. Figures like Fikile Mbalula and Mmamoloko Kubayi emerged as contenders, though Hersov was critical of their track records.

Looking beyond the ANC, Hersov called for a decisive leader to steer South Africa out of its current malaise. Drawing comparisons to leaders like Donald Trump and Javier Milei, he argued that a “benevolent dictator” might be what the country needs to implement tough but necessary reforms. “Private property is fundamental,” he stressed, warning against policies that undermine investor confidence and economic stability.

A call for dialogue and action

Throughout the conversation, Hersov and Hogg underscored the importance of dialogue and collaboration. Whether through engaging with figures like Mpofu-Walsh or advocating for change within the GNU, the message was clear: South Africans must work together to address the country’s challenges.

Hersov’s frank assessments and Hogg’s thoughtful questions made for a thought-provoking discussion. As South Africa navigates a critical juncture in its history, voices like theirs provide valuable insights and spark much-needed debate about the way forward. The nation’s future may well depend on the willingness of its leaders, citizens, and especially its youth to rise to the occasion.

