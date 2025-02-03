BN Briefing: Trump vows to cut US aid to SA; De Beer on 21 SA ministers & deputy ministers under a cloud; and more

In today’s BizNews Briefing: US President Donald Trump vows to halt aid to South Africa over land tensions; our partners at Bloomberg report, and the IRR’s Terence Corrigan and retired US Colonel Chris Wyatt weigh in on the situation. Our partners at the FT discuss the implications of Trump’s tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China. Neil de Beer calls for accountability and integrity in government. And host Bronwyn Nielsen unpacks Vodacom’s results. Join Nielsen as she takes us through the biggest stories of the day.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

The seventh BizNews Conference, BNC#7, is to be held in Hermanus from March 11 to 13, 2025. The 2025 BizNews Conference is designed to provide an excellent opportunity for members of the BizNews community to interact directly with the keynote speakers, old (and new) friends from previous BNC events – and to interact with members of the BizNews team. Register for BNC#7 here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

Watch here

Listen here

Read also: