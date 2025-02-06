Magda Wierzycka on SA’s global positioning, investment trends, and the Trump effect

In a recent conversation with BizNews’ Bronwyn Nielsen, Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka shared her insights on the evolving global landscape, the role of Donald Trump in reshaping international relations, and what South Africa’s positioning in the world means for business and investment.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

The seventh BizNews Conference, BNC#7, is to be held in Hermanus from March 11 to 13, 2025. The 2025 BizNews Conference is designed to provide an excellent opportunity for members of the BizNews community to interact directly with the keynote speakers, old (and new) friends from previous BNC events – and to interact with members of the BizNews team. Register for BNC#7 here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

Watch here

Listen here

Highlights from the interview ___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The Trump effect: A transactional world order

According to Wierzycka, the world has undergone seismic shifts, much of it driven by former U.S. President Donald Trump. She argues that Trump has irreversibly altered global trust in the United States as a reliable political and economic partner. “We are in a world of transactions,” she said, emphasizing that Trump’s approach to diplomacy and business is purely pragmatic. Countries are forced to negotiate bilaterally rather than rely on traditional alliances.

South Africa, like many other nations, must navigate this new landscape carefully. Wierzycka suggests that the country should leverage its strategic assets, such as mineral resources and technological advantages, to remain competitive. “We have the ability to give Elon Musk’s Starlink access,” she noted, pointing out that South Africa has valuable bargaining chips in this new global order.

The Musk factor: A proxy for power?

Elon Musk, a South African-born entrepreneur, has emerged as a significant player on the global stage. Wierzycka highlighted Musk’s increasing influence, suggesting that while he cannot run for U.S. president due to his birthplace, he has positioned himself as a “president by proxy.” She raised concerns about Musk’s unpredictability and his use of Twitter as a megaphone for controversial viewpoints.

“Musk does not care—he is the richest man in the world and will act as he sees fit,” she stated. This, she argues, has led to a shift in the political and corporate landscape, where Musk’s alignment with Trump has solidified his power base among right-wing factions.

South Africa’s precarious balancing act

South Africa finds itself in a precarious position, especially in light of its alignment with BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa). Wierzycka warns that the country cannot afford to maintain a facade of neutrality. “At the end of the day, you have to take sides—it’s either East or West,” she said.

South Africa’s association with BRICS could limit access to key Western markets, impacting trade and foreign investment. Wierzycka pointed out that China, despite its global economic stature, is experiencing economic difficulties and may not provide the financial benefits South Africa hopes for. Instead, China is dumping cheap exports into South Africa rather than fostering mutually beneficial trade agreements.

The investment outlook: A process of elimination

When asked about investment strategies, Wierzycka provided a sobering assessment. “It’s not about where you want to invest; it’s about where you don’t want to invest.” She listed China, emerging markets, and Europe as regions with declining investment appeal. “What’s left? The United States,” she concluded, despite Trump’s protectionist policies.

She advised long-term investors to take a pragmatic approach: “Warren Buffett always says, invest in the S&P 500 and close your eyes.” The U.S. remains the fastest-growing economy with a strong consumer market, making it a relatively safe bet compared to volatile emerging markets.

South Africa: A surprisingly positive outlook

Despite global uncertainties, Wierzycka expressed a rare optimism about South Africa’s future. She believes the country is experiencing a political shift that could create long-term stability. “Cyril Ramaphosa has restored democracy by taking the ANC to 40%,” she remarked, arguing that South Africa now has a more competitive political environment for the first time in decades.

She also highlighted an emerging trend—wealthy South Africans returning to the country for tax purposes. The UK’s recent tax policies have driven high-net-worth individuals to reconsider South Africa as an attractive financial base. She proposed that South Africa could implement a flat tax rate on global income, similar to Italy and Greece, to attract more affluent investors.

Key recommendations for the Government

When asked what advice she would give President Ramaphosa, Wierzycka urged him to listen to economic experts and business leaders. She emphasized the importance of engaging with the private sector, not just on ideological grounds but from a commercial perspective. “Business will only make money if South Africa prospers,” she stressed.

Additionally, she cautioned against South Africa’s overt alignment with BRICS and its public interactions with controversial leaders like Vladimir Putin. “Fewer photo ops and more realistic focus,” she advised, pointing out that South Africa’s G20 chairmanship offers a platform to position itself as a global leader.

Conclusion: A country at a crossroads

Magda Wierzycka’s insights paint a picture of a world where pragmatism and strategic negotiations dictate success. South Africa faces critical decisions about its economic alliances, investment strategies, and political trajectory. If it plays its cards right, it could leverage its resources, improve its investment appeal, and maintain a foothold in the global economy. However, missteps in global positioning could cost the country dearly.

With a blend of cautious optimism and hard-hitting realism, Wierzycka’s message is clear: South Africa must choose its alliances wisely, prioritize economic pragmatism, and engage meaningfully with business and policy experts to secure a prosperous future.

Read also