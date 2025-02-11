BN Briefing: Zille – “SA acting as proxy for Iran at ICJ”; AfriForum’s Kriel – “we are not to blame”

The Democratic Alliance has taken legal action to challenge the Expropriation Act, seeking to have it declared unconstitutional. BizNews interviewed DA Federal Chair Helen Zille, AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel, and political analyst Dr. Frans Cronje for insights. Also in focus: the 35-year-old unsolved assassination of Anton Lubowski, Trump’s aid suspension to SA, and Elon Musk’s bold $97.4 billion bid for OpenAI.

DA challenges expropriation act

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has filed legal papers in the Western Cape High Court, seeking to have the Expropriation Act declared unconstitutional and nullified in its entirety. BizNews’ Bronwyn Nielsen spoke to DA Federal Chair Helen Zille about the case. The full interview is available on BizNewsTV.

AfriForum’s CEO weighs in

BizNews editor Alec Hogg interviewed Kallie Kriel, CEO of AfriForum, to discuss the Expropriation Act. This conversation continues the broader debate surrounding the act and its potential implications.

Political analyst explains key differences

In another discussion on the Expropriation Act, independent political analyst Dr. Frans Cronje provided insights into the differences between the old and new versions of the legislation.

Remembering Anton Lubowski

Thirty-five years ago, anti-apartheid activist Anton Lubowski was assassinated outside his home in Windhoek, Namibia. His killers have never been brought to justice. In a compelling interview, Lubowski’s wife, Gabrielle, shares her ongoing fight for accountability. The full interview is available on BizNewsTV.

Market reactions to Trump’s decision on South Africa

The decision by former U.S. President Donald Trump to suspend aid to South Africa is having direct effects on financial markets. Analysts from Bloomberg break down the economic ramifications.

Elon Musk’s major bid

Elon Musk continues to dominate global headlines, with reports emerging that a Musk-led group has made a $97.4 billion bid for control of OpenAI. Bloomberg provides further insights into this potential acquisition.

