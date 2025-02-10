Frans Cronje on Trump v ANC: The Uber Truth – SA running risk of ’85-type sanctions

In this robust assessment of the ANC’s reaction to US President Donald Trump’s recent pronouncements, political scientist Dr Frans Cronjé points out parallels with what led to SA’s economic crash that followed PW Botha’s Rubicon speech in 1985. Cronje explains that unless the ANC leaders stop finger-wagging and actually listen to what the SuperPower is telegraphing – particularly, SA aiding Iran’s nuclear weapon ambitions – the country risks a disaster similar to the 1985 Debt Standstill that sent SA interest rates to 25%, collapsed thousands of SA businesses, sent hundreds of thousands into unemployment and sparked a wave of corporate disinvestment. He spoke to BizNews editor Alec Hogg.

At a time when South Africa stands at a critical juncture, political analyst and scenario planner Dr. Frans Cronje provides an unfiltered assessment of the country’s trajectory, its economic challenges, and the looming risks of fragmentation. In a wide-ranging conversation with BizNews founder Alec Hogg, Cronje paints a sobering picture of South Africa’s future, warning that without urgent reform, the nation could face Balkanization, economic collapse, and further isolation from the Western liberal order.

A fragile democracy in peril

Cronje underscores that South Africa, a young democracy with just over a century of unity, is at risk of fragmentation. The failure to deliver economic growth, job creation, and stable governance could radicalize public sentiment and deepen political fractures. He argues that the country’s relationship with the United States and other Western democracies is critical to its survival as a functioning liberal democracy. If South Africa alienates these key partners, its economic and diplomatic future looks bleak.

“If South Africa wishes to remain a member of a liberal democratic order, it needs to vastly improve its economic performance,” Cronje states. “Failing to do so will lead to radicalization, fragmentation, and ultimately, a departure from the global economic system that ensures its stability.”

The U.S. relationship: A ticking time bomb?

The economic, cultural, and diplomatic ties between South Africa and the United States are essential. However, recent political manoeuvres by the ANC have strained this relationship. The ongoing review of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), South Africa’s diplomatic stance on Israel, and its growing alignment with Iran have put the country on a collision course with the U.S.

The implications are dire. If South Africa continues down this path, the developmental relationship with USAID could be severed, AGOA benefits revoked, and economic sanctions imposed. The question is whether the government realizes the gravity of this situation and if corrective action will be taken before it’s too late.

The ANC’s power play and the DA’s existential crisis

A year ago, the ANC seemed vulnerable, with its electoral support dipping below 50%. However, by strategically aligning with the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Government of National Unity (GNU), it has managed to neutralize opposition. Cronje highlights that instead of influencing the ANC towards reform, the DA has been subsumed, implementing ANC policies that contradict its own campaign promises.

“The ANC has played the DA masterfully,” Cronje remarks. “The DA has been reduced to a doormat, implementing ANC policies even where they conflict with their historical stance.”

This political manoeuvring has significant consequences. If the DA continues along this trajectory, Cronje predicts it will suffer catastrophic losses, potentially dropping below 20% in future elections. Voters may question whether supporting the DA is any different from backing the ANC itself.

Education and property rights: The legislative time bombs

Two key legislative developments, the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Bill and the Expropriation Act, further illustrate the DA’s political missteps.

BELA Bill: This policy reverses many of the post-1994 education reforms that empowered parents in the schooling system. Instead, it centralizes power within the state, undermining community-led education governance. The DA’s approach to opposing BELA, which framed it as an Afrikaans language issue rather than an attack on educational autonomy, was a strategic blunder. Expropriation Act: This law weakens property rights by allowing the state to seize property at below-market value. The ambiguity surrounding compensation makes South Africa a risky investment destination, effectively shutting the door on the greenfield investments needed to boost economic growth.

Together, these laws spell disaster for economic development. Without robust property rights and a competent education system, South Africa’s hopes of reversing its economic decline are slim.

Trump, Musk, and the Afrikaner exodus

Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent statement offering refugee status to Afrikaners has sparked significant debate. According to Cronje, this should not be viewed purely through a racial or cultural lens but as an indictment of South Africa’s economic mismanagement. The flight of skilled professionals—Afrikaners and others—is already happening, driven by deteriorating economic conditions, weak property rights, and an uncompetitive tax system.

“There’s nothing new in what Trump has said,” Cronje points out. “For two decades, South Africa has been bleeding talent to Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and beyond.”

Tech mogul Elon Musk, another critic of South Africa’s trajectory, has echoed concerns over property rights and capital taxation, warning that such policies will deter investment. Yet, instead of engaging constructively, South Africa’s government and business leaders have dismissed these warnings outright, further alienating key global stakeholders.

Balkanization and the rise of secessionist sentiment

Cronje suggests that the increasing migration of affluent South Africans to the Western Cape and other economic enclaves is symptomatic of a broader trend toward Balkanization. The semi-gration phenomenon, driven by safety concerns, economic opportunity, and governance failures, has fueled calls for Cape Independence.

“This is not a hypothetical future,” Cronje warns. “Balkanization is already happening as South Africans opt out of formal governance structures and establish self-sustaining communities.”

Reform or ruin: A pivotal choice

The current trajectory is unsustainable. South Africa must decide whether it will heed the warnings of economic pragmatists and international allies or continue down a path of isolation, stagnation, and political turmoil.

Cronje sees a potential way forward if three key realizations occur simultaneously:

ANC Pragmatists Recognize the Danger: If ANC leaders realize that their policies are driving economic collapse, they may pivot toward reform to avoid further electoral losses. The DA Reclaims Its Identity: If the DA recommits to its original policy positions and stops capitulating to ANC dominance, it may regain lost voter confidence. International Pressure Spurs Action: If the U.S. and other allies continue to apply diplomatic and economic pressure, South Africa may be forced to realign with the Western liberal order.

“The inflexion point provided by last year’s election could have been a catalyst for reform,” Cronje laments. “Instead, it has been squandered. The choice is now between radical course correction or continued decline.”

As South Africa teeters on the edge of economic and political crisis, the coming months will determine whether it emerges stronger or succumbs to the weight of its own policy failures. The window for change is rapidly closing.

