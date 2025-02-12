BN Briefing: SA pursues Israel genocide case despite Trump; Abedian: “SA must protect national interest”

In today’s episode of the BizNews Briefing: the FT reports that South Africa will not stand down on it’s genocide case against Israel at the ICJ – this after pressure from US President Donald Trump. BizNews speaks to the FT’s David Pilling, as well as Iraj Abedian. In other news, tensions between Elon Musk and OpenAI founder and CEO Sam Altman heat up; Rwanda faces global backlash for its involvement with M23 rebels in DRC; US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is in no hurry to lower interest rates; and AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel outlines the scope of the recently-passed Expropriation Act.

