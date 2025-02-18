BN Briefing: Banks: ANC’s ties to Iran are a real issue; Mashele: Cyril won’t make full term

by

In today’s BizNews Briefing with Bronwyn Nielsen: South Africa’s potential shift to Iran or Russia for nuclear energy stirs US tensions. We hear from political analyst Prince Mashele on South Africa’s future, Magnus Heystek sees a rush to move assets offshore from, and our partners at the FT note Tesla’s trade war woes with China. XAI’s Grok 3 is revealed, tipped as the smartest AI, while M23 rebels gain more ground in DRC. Tune in tomorrow for more on South Africa’s 2025 budget speech.

