BN Briefing – Goldstein: Trump is good for SA; Pollak: US won’t subsidise BEE; R1bn Eskom fraud

South Africa’s foreign policy takes centre stage in today’s BizNews Briefing. Chief Rabbi Warren Goldstein warns of SA’s ties with Iran, while U.S. ambassador frontrunner Joel Pollak cautions on strained SA-U.S. relations. Neil de Beer discusses the GNU’s power to shift policy, and Eskom faces a billion-Rand fraud scandal. Plus, Duduzile Zuma’s latest controversy.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

The seventh BizNews Conference, BNC#7, is to be held in Hermanus from March 11 to 13, 2025. The 2025 BizNews Conference is designed to provide an excellent opportunity for members of the BizNews community to interact directly with the keynote speakers, old (and new) friends from previous BNC events – and to interact with members of the BizNews team. Register for BNC#7 here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

Watch here

Listen here

Read also: