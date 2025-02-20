BN Briefing – Roodt: ANC hits brick wall with SA budget, Trump pushes peace deal without Ukraine

by

South Africa’s budget—or rather, the one that didn’t happen—is the highlight in today’s BizNews Briefing. Bronwyn Nielsen speaks with economist Dawie Roodt, who has covered SA budgets for 40 years, and DA leader John Steenhuisen for their insights. Meanwhile, Alec Hogg reports from the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship in London, featuring interviews with John Endres and Rob Hersov. Plus, global headlines as Donald Trump pursues a Ukraine-Russia peace deal and calls out Volodymyr Zelensky as a dictator.

