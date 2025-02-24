New FF+ Leader bides time on GNU, demands ANC starts playing fair or it will defect

Saturday’s closely watched FF+ leadership election ended up as a no-contest with SA’s longest serving Parliamentarian Dr Corné Mulder appointed its new leader. In this wide-ranging interview Mulder explains how the party which champions minority rights will play its hand in future. While he insists on being responsible, the prospect of a fresh disruptive force in SA politics is obvious. Mulder spoke to BizNews editor Alec Hogg.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

Watch here

Listen here

BizNews Reporter ___STEADY_PAYWALL___

Three weeks ago, Corné Mulder was still undecided about standing for leadership of the Freedom Front Plus (FF+). Now, he has been unanimously elected as the party’s new leader, a move that could reshape South African politics. In an exclusive BizNews interview with Alec Hogg, Mulder laid out his vision for the party, his stance on national unity, and his perspective on critical issues facing the country.

A leader with deep political roots

Mulder is no newcomer to politics. As one of the founding members of the FF+ 31 years ago, he has served under three party leaders, gaining unparalleled experience in parliamentary affairs. A seasoned legislator, he is South Africa’s longest-serving parliamentarian, making him exceptionally equipped to navigate the political landscape. When asked why he had not stood for leadership earlier, Mulder explained that he had long served in different party roles, believing the time had not yet been right. Now, he sees an opportunity to lead and drive meaningful change.

Unanimous election and party unity

His election as leader was uncontested, a rare feat in any political party. Mulder sees this as a strong mandate and a testament to the unity within the FF+. He made it clear that internal divisions would not be tolerated under his leadership: “Either we move together or step aside.” By ensuring a united front, Mulder believes the FF+ can position itself more effectively in South Africa’s evolving political landscape.

The Freedom Front Plus and the Government of National Unity

One of the most pressing questions for Mulder is whether the FF+ will remain part of the Government of National Unity (GNU). The party initially supported the GNU after the 2024 election, recognizing the need for coalition governance in a country long dominated by a single party. However, Mulder expressed concerns about the ANC’s approach, warning that if the GNU merely becomes a means for the ruling party to push its own agenda, the FF+ will have to reconsider its participation.

“You cannot be just co-opted into a situation where you are there and being used while the ANC just pushes ahead with their own structures and their own policies. That you cannot do,” Mulder stated.

For now, the FF+ remains in the GNU, with former leader Dr. Pieter Groenewald serving as Minister of Correctional Services. However, Mulder made it clear that the party will continually evaluate its position.

The Cape independence question

Mulder has been a vocal supporter of Cape independence, a controversial issue that has gained traction in certain circles. While he remains in favor of self-determination, he acknowledged that the 2024 election results showed no overwhelming mandate for Cape secession. Instead, he advocates for a federal system that devolves more power to provinces and local communities, arguing that a highly centralized government has failed South Africans.

“A more federal kind of structure could be the answer for South Africa. Communities can look after their own interests far better than a bloated central government in Pretoria,” he asserted.

Addressing South Africa’s political and economic challenges

Beyond internal party matters, Mulder tackled the broader challenges facing South Africa, including poor economic growth, high unemployment, and ineffective governance. He was critical of the ANC’s policies, particularly in economic transformation and affirmative action, arguing that they have not yielded the desired results.

“We have had over 30 years of economic policies that have failed to generate growth. We cannot continue applying the same recipe and expect different results,” he warned.

Mulder emphasized that his party stands for pragmatic governance and will push for policies that promote economic stability, job creation, and security for all South Africans, particularly minorities who feel marginalized under the current system.

A new direction for the FF+

Mulder also touched on the strategic direction of the FF+ under his leadership. He sees the party as a natural political home for Afrikaners and other minorities who feel underrepresented. However, he dismissed the notion that the FF+ is merely an anti-ANC party.

“A political party cannot flourish by just being against something. We have to stand for something. The FF+ must offer a clear alternative rooted in principles of self-determination, federalism, and economic pragmatism,” he stated.

The road ahead

As the new leader of the FF+, Mulder is set to make an impact not just within his party but across South Africa’s political landscape. With the ANC’s support dipping to historic lows and coalition politics becoming the norm, smaller parties like the FF+ could hold significant sway in shaping the country’s future.

Mulder’s leadership will likely bring a stronger voice to minority communities while advocating for a shift in governance structures. Whether his vision gains broader traction remains to be seen, but one thing is clear—Corné Mulder is ready to take his party and the country in a new direction.

Read also: