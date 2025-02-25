BN Briefing: RW Johnson, Hersov – why SA must cut State spending; Cameron on SAPS skills audit

This episode of the BizNews Briefing focuses on the urgent need for South Africa to cut State Spending with inputs from Oxford Don RW Johnson and capitalist activist Rob Hersov. Also – Ian Cameron shares some good news on the battle to turn SAPS around; Macron charms Trump; and Elon Musk’s Starlink poised to replace Verizon to avoid another Washington mid-air crash.

