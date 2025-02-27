Frans Cronjé: Attack on Israel/US by Ramaphosa in yesterday’s FP will end very badly for SA

An aggressive attack on Israel and the US by Cyril Ramaphosa in yesterday’s Foreign Policy magazine is a doubling down in the ANC president’s conflict with the Trump Administration. Political scientist Dr Frans Cronjé says continuing to pull the tail feathers of the American Eagle is going to end very badly for SA. Ramaphosa appears to have trashed AGOA, and with it a big part of the SA agricultural and motor sector, which rely on duty-free access to the world’s biggest market. Cronjé spoke to BizNews founder Alec Hogg.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

Watch here

Listen here

BizNews Reporter ___STEADY_PAYWALL___

In this in-depth conversation with BizNews editor Alec Hogg, Frans Cronje, one of South Africa’s most respected political analysts, shared his insights on the country’s current trajectory, the upcoming 2024 elections, and the critical factors shaping South Africa’s future. Cronje’s perspective, deeply rooted in data-driven analysis, provides a stark yet hopeful assessment of where the nation stands today and what the road ahead may look like.

The political landscape: A tipping point for the ANC

Cronje highlights that South Africa is on the brink of a historic political shift. The ruling African National Congress (ANC), which has held power since 1994, faces significant challenges going into the 2024 elections. Public dissatisfaction with governance, economic decline, and widespread corruption scandals have severely eroded the party’s support base.

According to Cronje, the ANC’s electoral dominance has been steadily declining over the past few election cycles, and 2024 may mark the first time in post-apartheid South Africa that the party fails to secure an outright majority. This scenario would usher in a new era of coalition politics, which could either stabilize the country’s governance or lead to increased political fragmentation.

“There’s a realistic chance that the ANC may dip below 50%, forcing it into a coalition government,” Cronje notes. “The composition of that coalition will be critical in determining whether South Africa moves towards economic recovery or further instability.”

The economic outlook: Risks and opportunities

On the economic front, Cronje presents a mixed picture. While South Africa’s economy has been hampered by persistent issues such as power shortages, unemployment, and inefficient state-owned enterprises, he believes that opportunities still exist for growth if decisive action is taken.

“The fundamental challenge is that South Africa has not had the policy environment necessary for sustained economic growth,” Cronje explains. “The combination of poor governance, policy uncertainty, and crime has deterred investment. However, if the right structural reforms are implemented, there is still potential for the economy to turn around.”

A key issue he highlights is the energy crisis, which has been a major constraint on business activity. Eskom’s failures and the resulting load shedding have cost the economy billions, yet Cronje sees some light at the end of the tunnel with the increased role of private sector energy generation.

“We are seeing a shift where the private sector is stepping in to provide solutions that the state has failed to implement effectively. This could be a game-changer for the economy in the long run.”

Social stability and crime: A growing concern

Cronje also addresses the growing concern over social instability, particularly with regard to crime and governance failures at the municipal level. He warns that the breakdown of local government services in many towns and cities has led to a decline in basic service delivery, fueling social unrest.

“The biggest risk to social stability in South Africa is not just unemployment, but the failure of basic governance,” he argues. “People are experiencing poor service delivery, increased crime, and infrastructure collapse. If these issues aren’t addressed, it could lead to a significant deterioration in the quality of life for ordinary citizens.”

Crime, particularly violent crime, remains one of the biggest concerns for South Africans. Cronje notes that the government’s inability to enforce law and order effectively has emboldened criminal networks, creating a sense of lawlessness in many parts of the country.

The role of the private sector and civil society

Despite these challenges, Cronje remains cautiously optimistic about the role that the private sector and civil society can play in shaping a better future. He believes that businesses, non-governmental organizations, and community-driven initiatives have become increasingly important in addressing the gaps left by the state.

“We are seeing a trend where private citizens and businesses are taking charge in areas where the government has failed,” he says. “From security to energy, healthcare, and education, the private sector is stepping in to provide alternatives. This is an encouraging sign.”

The 2024 elections: A defining moment

As the 2024 elections approach, Cronje emphasizes that this will be one of the most crucial moments in South Africa’s democratic history. The outcome will not only determine the political landscape for the next five years but will also set the tone for the country’s economic and social trajectory.

“If the election results in a stable coalition that prioritizes economic reforms, investment, and governance, then South Africa could enter a phase of renewal,” he explains. “However, if the political fragmentation leads to further instability and poor policy decisions, then we could see an accelerated decline.”

One of the key factors to watch, according to Cronje, is the role of opposition parties. Whether they can unite to form a credible alternative to the ANC will be a deciding factor in the election’s outcome.

Conclusion: A nation at a crossroads

South Africa stands at a crossroads in 2024. The political, economic, and social challenges it faces are immense, but so are the opportunities for renewal. According to Frans Cronje, the key to the country’s future lies in whether its leaders and citizens can rise to the occasion.

“We are in a defining moment,” he concludes. “The choices made now will determine whether South Africa moves towards recovery or further decline. But history has shown that when South Africans come together with purpose, great things can be achieved.”

As the nation prepares for what promises to be a watershed election, the decisions made by voters, policymakers, and civil society will shape the country’s path for years to come. Whether South Africa’s future will be one of revitalization or continued struggle remains to be seen, but one thing is certain—change is on the horizon.

Read also:





