Why Afrikaner leaders went to Washington, and what they achieved – Connie Mulder

The visit to the US by four Afrikaner leaders who met with senior members of the Trump Administration evoked mixed reactions at home – including MK’s belief they should be charged with treason. Opportunists have also used it to create a new wave of misinformation designed to stir up antagonism. BizNews editor Alec Hogg interviewed the Head of the Solidarity Institute, Connie Mulder, to establish the facts. Included in the discussion is Mulder answering a list of what the social media maven Penuel Mlotshwa published as his understanding of what the Afrikaners hope to achieve. His answers will surprise many.

The recent visit of a Solidarity delegation to Washington has sparked intense debate in South Africa, reigniting conversations about Afrikaner self-determination, economic stability, and political accountability. Led by senior members of the Solidarity Movement, including Flip Buys, Kallie Kriel, Dirk Hermann, and international liaison expert Jakub Kleynhans, the delegation sought to present the concerns of the Afrikaner community directly to American policymakers.

Why Washington?

The trip was, in part, a response to the growing tensions between South Africa’s ruling ANC and the U.S. government. According to Connie Mulder, head of the Solidarity Institute, the South African government’s erratic foreign policy, particularly its perceived hostility towards the West, necessitated direct engagement with American leaders. The delegation aimed to ensure that any U.S. economic measures against South Africa—such as possible sanctions or exclusion from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA)—would target corrupt politicians rather than ordinary citizens and businesses.

Mulder described the reception in Washington as significantly warmer than the one back home, where their visit has been met with fierce criticism from ANC-aligned voices. The delegation met with senior officials in the White House and Congress, including members of the Foreign Affairs Committee, to discuss South Africa’s economic and political trajectory.

Addressing misinformation and misconceptions

In South Africa, critics, including social commentator Penuel “The Black Pen,” accused Solidarity and AfriForum of advocating for an Afrikaner-only province, seeking special protections for white farmers, and pushing for sanctions against black politicians. Mulder firmly dismissed these allegations, arguing that they stem from a misrepresentation of Solidarity’s actual position.

1. No Afrikaner-only province

Mulder stated unequivocally that there was no call for an exclusive white province. Instead, the movement seeks greater cultural autonomy, which aligns with Article 31 of the South African Constitution, granting cultural communities the right to maintain their institutions. “We do not identify primarily by race but by culture,” he emphasized.

2. Rural safety, not racial policing

The claim that Solidarity wants special police protection for white farmers was also refuted. Instead, Mulder stressed the need for proportional policing responses in areas with high crime rates, citing parallels with the government’s handling of political assassinations in KwaZulu-Natal and gang violence on the Cape Flats. “If crime disproportionately affects a group, then law enforcement must respond accordingly,” he said, pointing to the high murder rates of farmers as justification for prioritizing rural safety.

3. Economic protection for all, not just Afrikaners

Regarding AGOA and trade relations, Mulder made it clear that Solidarity’s position was about protecting South Africa’s economy as a whole. “This is not about Afrikaners benefiting from AGOA—it’s about preventing job losses for hundreds of thousands of South Africans,” he stated, rejecting the notion that their lobbying efforts were race-based.

Targeting corruption, not black leadership

Perhaps the most contentious claim was that Solidarity and AfriForum were pushing for U.S. sanctions against black politicians. Mulder clarified that the delegation’s position was rooted in the findings of South Africa’s own Zondo Commission on state capture. “We are simply advocating for accountability. The people who looted South Africa should face consequences,” he explained, adding that the ANC’s failure to prosecute corrupt officials has left external pressure as one of the few remaining options.

A call for policy reform, not Apartheid nostalgia

Critics also accused Solidarity of wanting South Africans to “forget about fixing the legacies of apartheid.” Mulder strongly denied this, arguing instead that the current policies meant to address apartheid’s effects—such as Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BEE)—have failed. “We are not dismissing the past, but we are saying that the policies we’ve pursued for 30 years have not worked,” he said, citing rising unemployment, worsening inequality, and stagnant economic growth.

Mulder pointed to international examples where affirmative action was temporary and goal-oriented, rather than permanent. “In South Africa, there’s no end date to these policies. When do we say we’ve redressed the past? Right now, all we are doing is entrenching an elite while the majority of South Africans remain poor.”

The bigger picture: Afrikaners in South Africa

Beyond economic and political concerns, the delegation emphasized that Afrikaners remain committed to South Africa. “Most Afrikaners have no interest in emigrating; we are deeply tied to this country,” Mulder said, stressing the importance of building independent cultural institutions. From education to economic networks, the goal is to enable Afrikaners to contribute meaningfully to South Africa while maintaining their identity.

The delegation also made a case for cultural pluralism. “South Africa should be a fruit salad, not a smoothie,” Mulder argued, using an analogy to describe their vision of the country. “Each culture should retain its identity while contributing to the broader society. The ANC, however, seems intent on blending everything into one indistinguishable mass.”

Looking ahead

The Solidarity delegation returned to South Africa with mixed reactions awaiting them. While they believe their mission was successful—raising awareness among U.S. policymakers and clarifying misconceptions about Afrikaner self-determination—domestic opposition remains fierce.

Whether their efforts will yield tangible policy changes, such as maintaining AGOA benefits or prompting U.S. pressure on ANC corruption, remains to be seen. However, one thing is certain: the conversation about Afrikaner identity, self-determination, and South Africa’s economic future is far from over.

