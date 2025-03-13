BN Briefing – Banks: DA can’t lead SA; Mbeki: Cyril won’t abolish BEE, he benefits from it

The BizNews Conference 7 in Hermanus is in full swing, featuring top speakers like Deputy President Paul Mashatile, Discovery CEO Adrian Gore, and UK entrepreneur Arron Banks. Highlights include sharp insights from political analyst Moeletsi Mbeki on BEE and Eskom CEO Dan Marokane on tackling load shedding. Stay tuned for full interviews and exclusive content on BizNewsTV.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

Watch here

Listen here

Read also: