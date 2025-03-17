BN Briefing – Pollak: Rasool’s expulsion a warning to SA govt; Heystek: Protect yourself from ANC dysfunction

South Africa’s diplomatic tensions escalate as Ebrahim Rasool is expelled from the US. Bronwyn Nielsen speaks with Breitbart’s Joel Pollak for insights. Meanwhile, Neil de Beer weighs in on the situation during the Sunday Show with Chris Steyn. In economic news, opposition parties reject the latest budget, sparking debate. Highlights from Alec Hogg’s post-budget panel include insights from Prince Mashele, Ann Bernstein, and Magnus Heystek.

