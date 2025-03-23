Neil de Beer on Mbalula, Morero, Mashatile, MK’s first Western Cape win, the Battle for the Budget – and the general’s disappearing wings…

In his latest Sunday Show with BizNews, Neil de Beer, the President of the United Independent Movement, begs billionaire Elon Musk to put African National Congress (ANC) SG Fikile Mbalula in rocket and send him to another planet because “everything he says is absolutely nonsensical”. He predicts a hard fall for Johannesburg “kryptonite” Mayor Dada Marrero, who is under fire for using “influencers” as praise singers to cover up for poor service delivery in the decaying city of Egoli. He speculates that the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) reconsideration of its decision not to take a fraud and perjury case against Deputy President Paul Mashatile to trial, could be a way to take him out of the running for President. He once again warns that former president Jacob Zuma’s MKP should not be underestimated – this time after his party got a foothold in the Western Cape by taking Middelpos from the ANC with 44% in last week’s by-election. De Beer also comments on the Battle for the Budget that will have to be fought line item by line item. Lastly, he speaks about the SANDF’s planned withdrawal from the DRC – and gives the backstory of the wings that have disappeared from our top general’s chest.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

Watch here

Listen here

Highlights from the interview ___STEADY_PAYWALL___

In this Sunday Show interview, Chris Steyn and Neil De Beer discuss a range of South African political issues, starting with the tragic death of test pilot James O’Connell during the Saldanha Air Show. De Beer recounts witnessing the crash and expresses condolences, highlighting the unexpected nature of such events.

The conversation moves to South Africa’s unresolved budget, with De Beer criticising the African National Congress (ANC) for failing to agree on an expenditure review, describing the budget as flawed and accusing the government of promoting populist measures like welfare grants instead of addressing structural issues. He expresses frustration over the stalemate, emphasising that item-by-item reviews are necessary.

De Beer also critiques ANC leaders, including Fikile Mbalula, for their geopolitical naivety, particularly in relation to former President Donald Trump’s actions. He lambasts Mbalula’s rhetoric and undermines his political credibility, calling for his promotion within the ANC.

The discussion turns to Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero, who faces allegations of using influencers to cover up poor service delivery. De Beer mocks Morero’s attempts to portray himself as a saviour while the city deteriorates, adding that the mayor’s progressive rhetoric fails to address the deeper issues of corruption and mismanagement.

De Beer then comments on Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s legal troubles, suggesting his scandals might be politically motivated to prevent him from ascending to the presidency. The interview wraps up with a discussion on the MK party’s surprising success in Saldanha Bay and a critique of the South African National Defense Force, particularly regarding a general’s controversial insignia.

Edited transcript of the interview

Chris Steyn (00:02.206)

Welcome to another Sunday Show with Neil De Beer, both politician and political commentator. Morning, Neil.

Neil De Beer (00:11.724)

Yes, Chris, a sombre morning

Chris Steyn (00:14.578)

I know you witnessed a terrible tragedy yesterday.

Neil De Beer (00:19.286)

Yes, and to say that I am still shaken. Chris, I attended, I am on the West Coast this weekend for a breakaway. I was the guest yesterday of the mayor of Saldanha, Andre Truter, a very good friend, who invited us to the Saldanha Air Show yesterday. Chris, surreal, I was sitting there and we were watching the Air Show and one of the old, but very iconic aircraft in the South African Air Force history, the Impala, had a pilot yesterday doing maneuvers in the afternoon at about three o’clock and we were watching it. Actually, Chris, I was videotaping the flight of this great icon of the air. The pilot was a gentleman called James O’Connell, one of the most iconic test pilots this country actually has. And as we were watching his one maneuver, the aircraft turned onto its side that was doing a roll. And Chris, as I was videotaping it, I saw it just plummet and hit the ground in a horrific crash yesterday. We were all stunned. But my condolences, if I may, to Mr. O’Connell’s family, to his friends and to Andre Trutter and the community of Saldanha who reacted within minutes. And to him and to this unbelievable town, may I give our BizNews condolences to the family. Surreal Chris, and it reminds us that when you wake up in the morning, you do not know what’s going to happen. So our heartfelt condolences to the family.

Chris Steyn (02:11.454)

Amen

Onto the unresolved budget, Neil. Why won’t the African National Congress agree to an expenditure review?

Neil De Beer (02:24.334)

Ja. Chris, stalemate. I think we’ve come to the point, you and I were at BizNews flabbergasted of hearing how the processes worked on the first failed budget. Then the second one where the DA still did not budge and good for them and good for the PA and good for the rest of them for saying this is the virtual….You remember when Helen Zille said this is actually now the beginning of the coalition. Because at the end of the day, they’ve had it plain sailing until and everybody was able to blame the Sixth cabinet to say these laws like the BELA Bill and like the bill on land appropriation were not actually done in this era. So you could understand that the only thing that Soekie Cyril, we call him that because we’re still trying to find him, actually just signed the bills into action. It wasn’t negotiated in this era. So we could get away with it.

But the budget is the first actual test of the GNU. And as you now know, it’s rejected. They will now have to go item by item and clear that budget for as long as there’s a stalemate on, let’s call it the 0.5, 0.5, 0.5 escalation and this absolute nonsensical Vice President saying it’s an interim measure like my boldness.

And at the end of the day, I am…very very sorry to say that while there is this fight of can I call it an anti-socialism anti-nationalism budget which actually goes out there and finds that 25 million people on a grant is something that they can fluff their peacock feathers and tell the world how good they are. Disgusting if you say that 25 million people out of 60 are on grants. This is nothing to actually flap your wings about. To say that we’ve run out of fiscal produce and now want to put VAT that hits the poorest of the poor. It’s a nonsensical budget made by a nonsensical authourity that’s had 30 years of governance and is part of the reason why there’s no more water in this well.

So tragic time for us not even being able to pass a budget. But I would rather fight line item by line item…

Neil De Beer (04:47.586)

…than allow this now defunct ANC to actually get what they want. And that’s a tragedy, but it is where we are.

Chris Steyn (04:59.636)

Well, as our expelled US ambassador, Ebrahim Rasool returns, the African National Congress, SG Fikile Mbalula, accuses President Donald Trump of supremacism. Does the Africa National Congress understand South Africa’s geopolitical challenge here?

Neil De Beer (05:17.174)

Nee wat, kyk hulle het hom nou so misgegooi soo n’ blikkie met ’n donnerse kleilat. I mean met winbuks you got more chance. Fikilie, I think sometimes, and not being insulting, but let’s go, I think sometimes he’s on planet Mama. So, you know, if there was one thing I would beg Elon Musk, sit die donner in ’n rocket en skiet hom af, because I think if he can land on a proverbial, nonsensical, empty paradisal planet, it would probably stuff up that planet within a year. You know, Russia does not have to move Ukraine. You know, they can just employ Fikile for a week as Minister of Defence. Kyk dan is hulle moer toe in ’n dag. So, you know, he kind of stuffs up everything that he actually puts his hand on.

And may I say, ANC, please keep him. Yeah, don’t move him. In actual fact, bloody promote him. So Fikile has got this nonsensical ideology. I’m sorry to say that everything’s fine. Lala Cuckoo Land. And at the end of the day, he’s now attacking Trump, he’s attacking everybody. But at the end of the day, couldn’t pay, hear me, couldn’t pay his staff salaries at Luthuli House. So this man who is the proverbial CEO, Secretary General, want dit klink bedonnerd, is currently roaming over a scenario where people are looking at him and going, but yay, the King’s naked, dude.

So everything he says is absolutely nonsensical, specifically the other day when he appears on a television programme and he says he’s only been in the job for a couple of months and they’re already calling him to be the president. Is jy nou mal? So, sorry, everything that this guy spews out, I take with nine filters, three dissections of dynamite clustered in ’n oorklep because he just doesn’t make sense and now supports Rasool’s actions. I mean, that is Rasool the last fool – and they’re bastians, so I wouldn’t take him seriously.

Chris Steyn (07:20.616)

I’m sure Trump doesn’t either, Neil.

Neil De Beer (07:23.724)

No, he doesn’t lose one minute of sleep, he’s actually dunking more hamburgers and chips than what he listens to the small little guy somewhere on a rock.

Chris Steyn (07:34.346)

Okay, and another character Johannesburg Mayor Dada Marrero, who is accused of employing or deploying influencers as praise singers to cover up for poor service delivery in the decaying city of Egoli.

Neil De Beer (07:55.724)

No, Chris, what kind of medication? I mean, I want to ask him just one question. Is your mental health okay? I mean, is jy oraait? I mean, Chris, he walks around the city that’s imploded and walks around and opens a school, goes to an academy while his own president arrives in Egoli and says, yoh, shocking. And then he sits down and says, no, no, no, no, no, we can fix this.

So let me tell you the story behind the story, Chris. So President Ramaphosa, remember him, he arrives in Johannesburg, but everybody says, but your office is in Joburg. So I don’t know which route he takes or do they parachute him in like that absolute idiot of the Defense Force with his honorary Parachute wings. And we get a comment about that now, now, you know, comes to the absolute realisation that the most prominent economic city, yes, the Place of Gold is dilapidated and has fallen apart. Now automatically task team, mission of inquiry, koekievreet en hanswors, they all get together and he starts this massive thing called the Presidential Johannesburg Task Team. Now a task team, Chris, is when everything fails and sets up to following up many other meetings, waar jy net koekies vreet en lampkop suig…

So, how did they not know that the city has fallen apart? So Mr. Dada Morero suddenly becomes the saviour because Twitter, after the president recognises that this town is moer toe, blows up with many Twitter handles, Chris, saying what great man he is and that Dada Moreiro is the…moer toe, He’s the Superman. He’s going to become the saviour of Joburg. He’s the saviour of Joburg. Hy gaan in sy moer toe val, hoor vir my because he’s Kryptonite. You know Superman, Kryptonite. He’s Kryptonite. His progressive thinking. His Kryptonite is the theft and the looting that’s going on. And he’s Kryptonite in actual fact is a failed ANC. So there he sits, but people are saying, youh what a great man. Listen, he’s a salt pillar. So now…

Neil De Beer (10:20.248)

….there’s an investigation from the media to contact some of those Twitter handles, because lo and behold, they fake. Joburg automatically comes in and says, no, no, no, they’re not fake. This is an absolute indication that we are on winning track. Now listen to me quickly. Nine stud horses and a bloody donkey, and you are running your moer off. The donkey comes three hours later and they go, what a performance. This is the ridiculousness that we’ve got.

If he’s got a couple of swansong singers and a muse that sits there and says that this guy is great. Julle is almal dom. So plain and simply, we won’t know, but polishing his nuts they are. And at the end of the day, Chris, they’re going to need a lot of grease want daai balle is oud.

Chris Steyn (11:10.15)

Neil, meanwhile, Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s legal troubles seem to be returning with the National Prosecuting Authority reconsidering its decision not to take a fraud and perjury case to trial. What are the chances of that being successfully taken to a conclusion considering the track record of the NPA, the woeful track record of the NPA?

Neil De Beer (11:36.878)

Chris, I call it the garlic effect. Knoffel asem. You know, you can go and do what the hell you want to, but if you’ve eaten half a ton of garlic the previous night, the next day people will not stand a kilometre next to you. It always follows you. It never goes away. It absolutely stinks. And every time you go ooo, you don’t get it. It’s in your blood. It’s in your skin, garlic. So Paul Mashatile’s cases are like his garlic breath. Hulle gaan nie weg gaan nie. And I don’t want it to go away.

Chris, you were there when we had the most successful BizNews, when my question publicly to Paul Mashatile was posed to him. And I absolutely didn’t think that BizNews management, and I regret and publicly apologise, would have the rugby balls to get up, but wragtig Alec Hogg got up and said to Paul Mashatile, this question is from Neil De Beer, but you could actually check him, start looking for, I think, a signal to tell his VIP Protection on moet nou waai. But it was too late. Question posed. And what was the question? The public question on record said, Mr. Mashatile, you are currently under the scrutiny of investigation. In other words, a dark cloud. Will you subject yourself to a private inquiry, a commission of inquiry or investigation publicly to clear your name so that at least the public can trust one of you. Chris, he looked at this question, he went to Malmesbury, then Beaufort West, so bietjie by Welkom gedraai, toe Bloemfontein, Mangaung, and then he came back. He answered that nothing.

And the only thing he said is, but I gave myself to the scrutiny of the Parliamentary Ethics Committee. Nou kyk gou-gou vir my, if Satan had to appear at the Parliamentary Ethics Committee, they would give this guy white wings. So this is the same ethics committee that had to moer Malema because he said kill the boer and more than that. This is the same ethics committee that overshadowed the firearm and weapons scandal. This is the same ethics committee that minister after minister, Zondo after Zondo, has not prosecuted anybody.

Neil De Beer (14:01.42)

Currently, by the way, as everybody knows, I’ve charged a member of Parliament six weeks ago, Mr Andile Mngxitama of the MK party for saying that farm murders is a solution to the white people. I charged him criminally. What has happened, Chris? Nothing. Zero. It’s like waiting for an egg to boil, but you didn’t put on the pan.

So you know what? Paul Mashatile is going to duck and dive this thing…unless, Chris, there is an alternative motive of this continual request for him to be prosecuted. Now, I’m telling you, I’ll go for that one. Someone doesn’t want him to become president. And in that line of politics, Chris, you know yourself, everybody is open target.

So I think there’s a little bit of both. I think there is the continual coming. And as you said, of the quite dull NPA performances, but we’ve spoken about that – and I’m sad to say that this is not just about him possibly being guilty, but a way to take him out of the running of the presidency.

Chris Steyn (15:15.53)

Now you’re being in the Saldanha Bay area…that was where former president Jacob Zuma’s MKP had a big win in Middelpos, Neil, 44%. What an upset.

Neil De Beer (15:28.942)

Because, wow, I think just to give, because I’ve now spoken to people here, I think we need to put maybe just things into context. Number one, it was an ANC ward. So that ward was in the ANC’s hands for young, years.

I think what happened as I understand it, that the candidate that stood on the ticket of MK was in actual fact very popular. They just put the sticker on and he chose MK to be his party. So one, it was ANC’s lacksadaisy attitude of arrogance. And number two, they chose the right candidate of the community to just put on that t-shirt.

But what are the ramifications? Well, point one, you and I actually, as they say in Latin, ad nauseam, tot ons kots, have said, do not underestimate MK. MK is not going to wait for 2026. They are going to hit the by-elections and they’re going to try and get in now, which they now did.

But what is the shocker, Chris? The shocker to everybody and a little bit to me was we always thought that MK is a KZN, Natal strength-based. And if they had to do by-elections,

Neil De Beer (17:10.668)

…they would not survive outside, but hit their own turf. They’re in the Western Cape, they’ve got one significant little dot, now of a foothold, in the Western Cape. An area Chris, that has never been dominated by anybody else except the DA, and at a time, our favourite Mr. Rasool, when he was the Premier, and Nomaindiya Mfeketo was the Mayor.

So it’s been that balance of power, but suddenly new player on the block and this is not going to be, in my humble opinion, the last one they are going to strike before next year.

And, Chris, your remark is absolutely correct. Not by a small margin. They took this one convincingly. And that is the fear that we’ve got is the continual growth of MK – and then later on the possibilities of the 2027, where would people go? So watch this space, watch every by-election, they’re coming.

Chris Steyn (18:15.05)

Mm. That win coming despite the mayhem in the party and despite the infighting. So I think it’s very significant. I agree with you, Neil. Lastly, let’s go to the South African National Defense Force, both the DRC and then the mystery of the disappearing insignia from the general’s chest.

Neil De Beer (18:36.59)

I don’t know Chris, I get a little feeling you know, when you go down your spine and your spine ends…Daar’s mos nou daai laaste vurkie. Hy lê net daar. And that is where they say you get feeling. You know when you get cold. Hy begin daar… I don’t know Chris, do you think they look at our show? Do you think people are watching us? Because let me tell you.

Here’s a surprise. So number one, you know, we have vehemently been asking Tannie Angie, you know, what are you going to do about the DRC, etc. It now seems, Chris, there is a planned withdrawal that they are going to bring our sons and daughters home. And now they planning it. I don’t know how long, when, but there is an official statement that the actions of the Joint Task Force that they’ve got there is going to withdraw. This is good news. Again, we have nothing to do there. So that’s the one good news.

But Chris, you will remember a couple of months ago, I was on a tirade to say that our Chief of the Defense Force is wearing stolen valor. And I was upset because people of that Special Force grouping and the veterans were telling me the history of what he’s wearing on his uniform. So apparently when he wears the Special Force operator’s badge, that was given to him because he was the Commanding Officer for a while of the Special Force regiment. So there is a law that allows him to get the honorary badge. He didn’t deserve it. But OK, let’s leave that.

But Chris, the other one was the one that was absolutely in dispute. And that is that he not only got a honorary Special Force operator’s badge. And now, by the way, if you look at it, it’s class Gold, which means after 10 years of being an operator, you escalate from the Silver badge to the Gold badge. And he sommer got that now as well. I don’t know if he did that in the garage. But anyway. Tssst. Tssst….

Neil De Beer (21:05.666)

But anyway, this man got a honorary Parabat Wing because his friend was apparently, allegedly, the Commanding Officer of 44th Parachute Battalion. So he got honorary wings. So not that he just get honorary operator status, maar hy nou sommer ’n valskerm wing…And you will remember I said to him, I might not be able to moer out of an airplane, but I will pay for a tandem jump with you out of a Cessna so that we can see if you can jump. So that hit the news, it went all over.

Chris Steyn. Two weeks ago, he has to be at a ceremony. And lo and behold, I sent you the pictures, the wings are gone. The parabat wings are not on his chest anymore. Yeah, I got the picture. But just to check that I’m not going a little bit nuts, because you know, is that rumour that ek is nie lekker nie, I went and checked for the past three weeks, every…

Neil De Beer (22:13.632)

…photo op, I could see of him and bless the soul. on not one of those recent pictures does he wear the honorary Parabat wing? And I want to say, well done, because I think the idea of clinging myself chest to chest with him, moering out of a Cessna, was too hard to bear.

So I think you and I should claim that we are reclaiming a little bit of honour on behalf of those people in the country that are part of an elite group that deserved those badges and insignia. So for them, I think you can send us a well-done.

Chris Steyn (22:59.882)

Thank you. That was Neil de Beer, the President of the United Independent Movement on the Sunday Show with BizNews, and I am Chris Steyn. Thank you, Neil.

Neil De Beer (23:11.106)

Blessings to everybody, Chris -and see you soon.

Read also: