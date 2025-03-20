BNC#7: Neil De Beer – Leadership; speaking truth to power; and fighting for a better South Africa

At the seventh BizNews Conference BNC#7 in Hermanus, United Independent Movement (UIM) President Neil de Beer shared his unfiltered insights with BizNews journalist and Sunday Show host Chris Steyn. From the inner workings of the Government of National Unity (GNU) and the DA-ANC relationship to Jacob Zuma’s MK party and the state of South Africa’s intelligence services, De Beer didn’t hold back. With sharp wit and deep political experience, he tackled issues of corruption, civil unrest, and South Africa’s future, delivering a hard-hitting analysis of the country’s most pressing challenges.

