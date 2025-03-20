BNC#7: Neil De Beer – Leadership; speaking truth to power; and fighting for a better South Africa

At the seventh BizNews Conference BNC#7 in Hermanus, United Independent Movement (UIM) President Neil de Beer shared his unfiltered insights with BizNews journalist and Sunday Show host Chris Steyn. From the inner workings of the Government of National Unity (GNU) and the DA-ANC relationship to Jacob Zuma’s MK party and the state of South Africa’s intelligence services, De Beer didn’t hold back. With sharp wit and deep political experience, he tackled issues of corruption, civil unrest, and South Africa’s future, delivering a hard-hitting analysis of the country’s most pressing challenges.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

Watch here

Listen here

Read also: