BN Briefing: EED beats BEE; More abuse for Fort Hare duo; Bitcoin breakthrough; SA’s US Ambassador

In this episode of the BizNews Briefing we dig into the potential R24bn implication for SA of latest Trump Tariffs; hear from the IRR’s Dr Anthea Jeffery how a voucher-based system (EED) which works elsewhere, including in India, is preferred by 81% of Black South Africans over the ANC’s destructive BEE policies; get an update on the Captured State campaign against two lawyers commissioned to investigate Fort Hare corruption who refused to doctor their report as the cadres demanded; listen to examples from Stafford Masie on how Bitcoin is becoming part of the KasiEconomy; plus Col Chris Wyatt on the US’s views on SA’s next Ambassador to Washington and The Economist’s investigation into progress by an entire industry that intends overcoming ageing – and death.

