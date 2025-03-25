BNC#7: Stafford Masie – Bitcoin, AI, and the birth of a New World Order

At BNC#7 in Hermanus, tech entrepreneur and Bitcoin maximalist Stafford Masie delivered a groundbreaking keynote, arguing that Bitcoin and AI are not just complementary but symbiotic forces driving a tectonic shift in global economics. He detailed how AI’s need for trust and transaction enablement makes Bitcoin indispensable while highlighting Bitcoin mining’s crucial role in stabilizing energy grids. With major global shifts—such as Trump’s push for strategic Bitcoin reserves and South Africa’s potential for large-scale Bitcoin mining—Masie painted a compelling picture of a new financial and technological paradigm taking shape.

Following his keynote at BNC#7, Stafford Masie engaged in a thought-provoking Q&A session with BizNews founder Alec Hogg, tackling Bitcoin’s impact on central banking, its role in stabilizing energy grids, and the global economic shift towards decentralized finance. He addressed concerns about Bitcoin’s volatility, quantum computing threats, and South Africa’s potential adoption of a strategic Bitcoin reserve. The discussion also explored real-world Bitcoin applications, from township economies to Pick n Pay’s acceptance of Bitcoin payments. With bold predictions on AI, stablecoins, and the future of money, Masie left the audience questioning the very foundation of the financial system as we know it.

