BN Briefing: DA can force Ramaphosa to resign; Thabo Mbeki: Rasool disrespected Trump

In this BizNews Briefing, host Bronwyn Nielsen explores the Democratic Alliance’s leverage within South Africa’s Government of National Unity, budget disputes and tax hikes. Experts analyse the DA’s critical role, the ANC’s weakening grip, and potential coalition shifts. Pick n Pay partners with the Springboks to boost its revival and on the global stage, Trump signals potential tariffs on Russian oil buyers, underscoring a volatile mix of politics and economics.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

Watch here

Listen here

Read also: