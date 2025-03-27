BNC#7: Moeletsi Mbeki – Reject nationalism, scrap “parasitic” BEE, cut bloated public service in half to rescue SA from ANC-dug “hole”

At the seventh BizNews Conference (BNC#7) in Hermanus, political scientist Moeletsi Mbeki delivered a searing critique of South Africa’s century-long nationalist rule, blaming Afrikaner and African nationalism for the country’s economic and social woes. He argued that policies like Black Economic Empowerment, rooted in entitlement and corruption, have deepened the nation’s “hole.” Mbeki urged the Democratic Alliance (DA), the second-largest party, to seize the moment, reject nationalism, and outline a bold plan to secure 51% of the vote and rescue South Africa from decline.

In his post-keynote Q&A with BizNews founder Alec Hogg, Mbeki tackled questions on South Africa’s rejection of nationalism, the ANC’s decline, and the DA’s potential to lead. He dismissed fears of ANC coalitions with EFF and MK as unrealistic, emphasized the need for a constituency-based electoral system, and criticized the bloated public service draining the economy. Mbeki urged the DA to leverage its influence and called for stronger ties with the US, separating South Africa’s interests from ANC failures.

