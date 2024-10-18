Market trends and geopolitical risks: Insights from Cornelius Zeeman

This morning’s BizNews Briefing radio show hosted by Alec Hogg, featured Cornelius Zeeman of Fairtree, delivering insights into current global market trends and key financial developments. Zeeman discussed a variety of topics, ranging from the impact of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East to the performance of notable stocks such as Netflix and SASOL, alongside broader reflections on the tech industry and cyclical companies.

The show began with a news briefing on the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The killing of Hamas leader Yaya Sinwar by Israeli forces was highlighted, with speculation about its potential impact on regional tensions and global oil markets. Zeeman explained the possible economic consequences of escalations, especially regarding oil production in Iran. Despite concerns about broader conflict, oil markets have remained somewhat stable, largely due to weakened global economic activity and surplus production capacity in OPEC countries. However, Zeeman warned that any further escalation, particularly if Iran or Russia become involved, could trigger broader economic repercussions, especially in energy markets.

On the corporate front, Netflix’s strong Q3 performance was a topic of particular interest. The streaming giant added over 5 million customers, exceeding analysts’ expectations. Zeeman acknowledged the company’s impressive turnaround following last year’s industry-wide challenges. Despite intense competition from other streaming services like Disney and Amazon, Netflix’s content investments and growing lead in the market have given it a competitive edge. Zeeman admitted that while Fairtree held Netflix shares and benefited from its rally, they opted to trim their position slightly, citing the stock’s potential volatility during earnings season.

Zeeman also discussed SASOL, a major South African chemicals and energy company, noting the ongoing struggles of its shareholders due to the company’s exposure to oil prices. Although the new management team appears to be steering the company in a more strategic direction, the combination of low oil prices, poor refining margins, and weak chemical markets continues to weigh heavily on its performance. SASOL’s prospects remain uncertain, and investors should watch closely for any signs of recovery in these critical sectors.

The conversation also shifted to the broader tech industry, specifically discussing the volatility seen in semiconductor stocks. Companies like Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) have experienced significant stock price swings, with ASML suffering a 15% drop in a single day due to weaker-than-expected orders. Despite this, Zeeman emphasized that long-term growth prospects remain strong for these high-growth, capital-intensive businesses. He pointed out that investors must consider the cyclical nature of these companies and avoid overpaying based on short-term performance metrics. Valuations must take into account factors such as capital expenditure requirements and potential future cash flow, particularly for companies with high price-to-earnings (PE) ratios like ASML and TSMC.

Zeeman also explained the significance of PE multiples as a way of evaluating the value of companies. A higher PE ratio doesn’t necessarily imply a company is overvalued, but rather reflects its expected growth prospects and free cash flow. For capital-intensive companies like TSMC, a lower PE multiple might still imply a similar valuation to other companies with higher multiples but less capital expenditure. Understanding these complexities is essential for investors navigating such volatile markets.

Towards the end of the show, Zeeman provided insights into ArcelorMittal, a company heavily reliant on global steel markets. He noted that the company’s fortunes are closely tied to China’s economic activity, especially its steel exports. With Chinese steel production recovering and exports rising, global steel prices could come under pressure, adding to the challenges faced by ArcelorMittal. This cyclical nature of the steel industry makes predicting the company’s performance particularly difficult, which is why it falls outside the range of Fairtree’s typical investment interest.

Finally, the conversation touched on South African politics and the government’s progress under the Government of National Unity (GNU). Zeeman expressed cautious optimism about the GNU’s ability to resolve internal disputes and implement reforms, particularly citing positive developments within the Department of Home Affairs. However, he acknowledged the risks of political instability, particularly in Gauteng province, and emphasized the need for portfolio diversification to mitigate potential risks. Zeeman recommended exposure to defensive companies and sectors that could benefit from a weakened rand, such as gold miners and companies with offshore operations, as a hedge against domestic political turmoil.

