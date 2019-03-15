Anti-graft politician Makhosi Khoza: ‘Why I’m leaving OUTA’

EDINBURGH — Makhosi Khoza is a controversial figure in ANC circles. She has been outspoken about corruption and promised to lead the war on corruption in municipalities when she took up a role with the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) – an organisation that has been holding corrupt politicians to account. But, not even a year into her tenure, Khoza has resigned. There is speculation that she is going to put herself forward for election against the ANC. As The Citizen has noted: “Shortly after a dramatic exit from parliament and the ANC in 2017, Khoza announced she would be the head of a new political party. But her stint at African Democratic Change (ADeC) went pear-shaped when it was almost immediately split by factions, with members demanding her resignation. However, she tweeted earlier this week that the party was ‘alive and well’ and that she endorsed her daughter as a candidate for it.” Khoza is known to speak her mind, attacking politicians across the board where she sees hypocrisy and greed. Her resignation letter from OUTA is equally frank. She says she wants to expose ANC leaders, who are ‘hiding their crimes’ – and more – in another capacity elsewhere, though she still holds the OUTA team in the highest regard for their efforts to clean up South Africa. – Jackie Cameron