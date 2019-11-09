Lessons from Rassie: Failing to visualise is planning to fail

On winning the Webb Ellis trophy, Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus spoke about the team’s 20 week plan for the World Cup tournament.

As David O’Sullivan wrote earlier this week, week one was the early arrival in Japan; winning the cup was in week 19, while the 20th was for celebrations.

Sometimes the nuggets people drop in conversations are missed and as a result the greater learning’s thereafter.

Because in life if you can’t visualise it, then what are the chances of you realising it?