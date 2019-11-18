James Myburgh: liberals vs transformationists in the DA – and ugly racial slurs

II

The Democratic Party made its initial breakthrough into the Afrikaner electorate in 1998 essentially by defying Thabo Mbeki’s efforts to impose a ‘national consensus’ on the country, standing by its historic commitment to liberal non-racialism, and opposing the ANC’s racial nationalist ‘transformation’ project. The ANC, which was then at the height of its moral and political authority, responded with vicious and often completely unhinged propaganda. The DP was accused inter alia of being a “racist”, “white supremacist”, “neo-Nazi” organisation, practicing apartheid-style “biological warfare” against black people (the latter for wanting to provide ARVs). In 2005 one ANC MP stated in parliament that in 1976 then DA leader Tony Leon “when the students were revolting against this brain damaging colonial education system, was in a helicopter up there, monitoring, shooting and maiming our people”.

In September 2007 Paul Boughey, Chief of Staff for the recently elected DA leader Helen Zille, and later DA CEO, told American diplomats that party officials believed Zille offered the DA “a clean slate which they never had with Tony Leon. Boughey described Zille’s background as an investigative journalist (she famously exposed the truth behind Steve Biko’s death) and member of Black Sash almost with relief when compared to what he called ‘Leon’s baggage.’ Boughey said that South Africans have an image of Leon in their head ‘shooting children in a township out of a helicopter, even though that never happened’.”

Zille in turn sought to further dispel the taint left by this earlier propaganda by promoting young black graduates within the party (such as Lindiwe Mazibuko and Mmusi Maimane), who had become more open to joining the DA after Jacob Zuma took over the ANC. Yet the racial abuse unleashed against Zille was just as bad as that previously directed against Leon, and the abuse against black DA leaders and liberal intellectuals even more so. With the spread of social media anyone can join in and this has become unrestrained and unrelenting.

A search of the names of Mmusi Maimane, Sihle Ngobese, Herman Mashaba and Gwen Ngwenya on Twitter throws up a deluge of racial slurs: “house negro”, “porch negro”, “house nigger”, “puppet”, “tea girl” (if female), “garden boy” (if male), “sell-out”, “impimpi”, “coon”, “black hater”, “white apologist”, “white wanna be”, “coconut”, “uncle Tom”, “kaffir”; and combinations of the aforementioned such as “self-hating house kaffir” and “black hating white apologist.”

Furthermore, this kind of abuse is clearly condoned by Twitter (it could easily stop much of it), the SA Human Rights Commission (which could act against it), and much of the mainstream media, with senior journalists and commentators rarely calling it out and often themselves parroting the same themes. It is a sign of how acceptable this kind of language is that those using it don’t even have to hide behind anonymity.

Thus, the vilification of the out group (“racist”, “anti-black”, “white supremacist” etc.) is combined with the punishment of members of the in-group who break ranks. Similar language (kaffir-boetie, verraier, hensopper), as well as the threat of social ostracism, was also once used very successfully to police conformity in the Afrikaner community through the first three decades of apartheid.

As has long been observed, it is difficult for most people – and especially those with gregarious personalities – to resist this kind of pressure for long. John Stuart Mill for one noted that the majority is capable of practicing a social tyranny more formidable than many types of political oppression, “since, though not usually upheld by such extreme penalties, it leaves fewer means of escape, penetrating much more deeply into the details of life, and enslaving the soul itself.”

It would be very hard for anyone then to not let this kind of abuse get to them eventually, and it takes great character and ideological conviction to resist it. Ernst Roets and Kallie Kriel of AfriForum are subjected to similar levels of abuse, and more so in the media, but the difference is that they know that for as long as they stand their ground their own community has their back. They are less vulnerable then to that overwhelming sense of moral loneliness and isolation that such propaganda tries to engender in its victims.

III

In a seminal December 2016 Facebook post Andile Mngxitama described how the process worked. “How do we deal with non-whites in a manner that does not surrender them to whiteness?” he asked rhetorically. Well, he answered, the “sell outs and house niggers” must be “given the option of coming back to the black zone but they need to repent and confess their sins. On our part; we must always be ready to engage those who have fall into the white sin.” In return for forgiveness and protection then these traitors to their race must proactively repent.

The breakdown of trust within the DA leadership under Mmusi Maimane, and between the party and its supporters, is a complex story that has yet to be fully told. But many of the most bizarre and self-destructive decisions that the party took under his leadership seemed directed at desperately trying to prove such propaganda wrong (e.g. that he was no ‘puppet’). These included the bizarre decisions to cashier Dianne Kohler Barnard and ‘discipline’ Helen Zille, both for minor social media infractions; as well as the rushed and electorally disastrous decision by the party to get in on the action at the height of the Schweizer-Reneke hysteria. Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba too flipped from his earlier commitment to non-racialism, and started turning on and racially abusing his own DA councillors, voters, and fellow party members.

Both Maimane and Mashaba’s departure from the DA have followed the script laid out by Mngxitama. In his resignation statement Mashaba stated that “The election of Helen Zille as the Chairperson of Federal Council represents a victory for people in the DA who stand diametrically opposed to my beliefs and value system, and I believe those of most South Africans of all backgrounds. I cannot reconcile myself with a group of people who believe that race is irrelevant in the discussion of inequality and poverty in South Africa in 2019.” In his, Maimane said that “in the end we have come to the conclusion that despite my best efforts, the DA is not the vehicle best suited to take forward the vision of building One South Africa for All.”

In return for such repentance both Maimane and Mashaba have been welcomed back into the fold, their sins tearfully forgiven, and protection once again extended to them, with Zille screamingly denounced as a wicked white witch, and the malevolent architect of their political demise.

Mmusi Maimane ✔@MmusiMaimane I abhor racists, expecially of the ones whose fundememntal attitude is the preservation of exclusionary economic policy. Our primary objectives of OneSA4All will only be achieved when we are willing to confront the injustices suffered by SAfricans. Let’s build it together for all 5,059 Twitter Ads info and privacy 1,957 people are talking about this.

IV

There are many lessons for the DA to learn – or relearn – from this whole debacle.

Firstly, there is a huge ideological gulf between liberals and transformationists which cannot be bridged through clever word games, such as over the meaning of the word ‘diversity’. While both sides may claim ‘non-racialism’ as their guiding ideal they mean completely incompatible things by the word: The one side equality of opportunity, which proscribes the use of race, the other (enforced) equality of outcomes, which requires it.

Secondly, for many middle class black South Africans the ideological pull of transformationism – and its recent radical offshoots in the form of the EFF and Fallism – remains hugely powerful, and even if they may not buy into it, the penalties for openly dissenting from it are vicious and severe. Inter-racial trust is also fragile and when black DA leaders turn on their own minority members or supporters – in an effort to placate online mobs – easily broken.

Thirdly, transformationism is (ultimately) repellent to minority voters, and has no appeal to majority voters when peddled inauthentically by the DA.

Where does this leave the project of building a party that both articulates and embodies (liberal) non-racialism? As well as the longer-term project of forming a new electoral majority?

The beginning of the answer lies in providing a clear ideological alternative to transformationism: This requires providing a coherent explanation for South Africa’s current predicament, compellingly describing the future society that is to be created, and persuasively setting out the means by which these ends will be achieved. This is necessary most of all for the DA’s own internal coherence, sense of common purpose (across racial lines), and esprit de corps.

This may not, initially, be what many non-DA voters want to hear. And it will require standing up to the race-ultras in the media and online. But politicians are ultimately judged not just by what they say, but by whether they have the courage of their convictions, and are willing to take an unpopular but necessary stand and stick to it regardless of the personal cost.

Once this alternative is on the table doubtful voters will be persuaded (if they ever can be) not by words, or clever messaging and positioning, but by the sheer force of reality and lived experience. The power of this should not to be underestimated. In a 1949 essay F.A. Hayek noted that it is “It is an extraordinary fact, though one which many visitors have experienced, that in speaking to German students about the principles of a liberal society one finds a more responsive and even enthusiastic audience than one can hope to find in any of the Western democracies.”