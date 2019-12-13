Boris has his Brexit mandate – Rand surge suggests Tory victory is good for SA

It’s ten days short of three and a half years since the British voted by 52-48 to leave the European Union. The result led to the immediate resignation of prime minister David Cameron and knocked the value of the Pound, dropping it from the 10-year average of around $1.60 to a low of $1.20. In the uncertainty during the months leading up to yesterday’s election, the currency once again tested those depressed levels as some punters projected a victory for a coalition led by Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn who campaigned on introducing hard left ideology sure to adversely impact the UK economy. The pound rose strongly in the wake of this morning’s news of a historic realignment of British politics where many working class seats have switched across to the Conservative Party whose leader Boris Johnson has the mandate to enact Brexit next month. The South African Rand is also firmer on anticipation of improved prospects for one of its major trading partners – the currency jumping over 30c against the US Dollar from Tuesday’s pre-poll level. – Alec Hogg

It’s that time of year where young, immature minds believed that a grey haired bearded man would bring them lots of free gifts. Meanwhile, everyone else voted for Boris Johnson. – Paul O’Sullivan (founder, Forensics for Justice)

Boris Johnson’s next Brexit steps: Get it done, then define it

By Joe Mayer (Bloomberg) – Boris Johnson’s election victory will allow him to get Brexit done. He now has to decide what it means in practice. The size of his parliamentary majority gives Johnson a free rein to take Britain out of the European Union in January after almost four years of gridlock. The decisive win means he can also define Britain’s future relationship with the EU. Congratulations to Boris Johnson on his great WIN! Britain and the United States will now be free to strike a massive new Trade Deal after BREXIT. This deal has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made with the E.U. Celebrate Boris! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2019 Beyond repeatedly telling voters he wants to get Brexit out of the way in order to proceed with his domestic agenda, Johnson was notably reticent during the campaign about what it will mean in practice. Once Britain leaves, he will first need to strike a trade deal with the EU by the end of 2020. Also read:UK election: Boris smashes Corbyn who resigns, Pound surges as Tories grab majority, Brexit next month If Johnson wants access to the bloc’s single market, he will have to give up control in some areas – in particular taxation, labour and environmental standards. Hard-liners in his party are likely to object to that, and push for a clean break at the end of the year. But a big majority could allow him to marginalise them and cut a deal that keeps the UK more closely aligned with the EU. At stake is what kind of country Britain will be in a decade’s time: one that looks much like any other EU country – or another in which it looks something like Singapore, with a lower-tax and lightly regulated economy. Johnson’s premiership will be defined by these tensions.Whatever happens, Brexit won’t be done by Jan. 31. Here are the next steps for Johnson: