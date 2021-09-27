The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Annoyed SAs speak: Billionaire Rob Hersov’s views smack of privilege
Billionaire Rob Hersov was one of the keynote speakers at the BizNews Investment Conference (BNIC#2) which took place in the Drakensberg earlier this month. In his brutally frank presentation to delegates, Hersov outlined the reasons for his return to South Africa after three decades overseas. He also painted a picture of the political landscape to which he returned, and explained why he believes that South Africa is ‘absolutely uninvestable’. After his presentation, Hersov also sat down with BizNews founder Alec Hogg for a Q&A.
Hersov’s strong opinions on South Africa’s future, Cape Independence, EWC, the ANC, and the DA have caused many community members to voice their feelings on social media. While many echo the billionaire’s sentiments to some extent, others feel his views are arrogant, privileged, and unrealistic for the majority of South Africans with no hope of a ‘plan B’.
Well said, Hersov!
Black empowerment is theft. Expropriation without compensation is theft. Why would anyone invest in this country with those things hanging over our heads? I mean, it’s uninvestable. Well said. Personally, I would have not returned to this shythole.”
“Very blunt, but unfortunately the truth,” writes
That’s all good and well, but…
Don’t see the point of any of this. So he wants to tell us his personal story – just leaves out the part about using dad’s money to make a comfortable life outside SA. Then live in SA because it’s great until it’s down the pipe and he’ll leave again because he can. SA is uninvestable, but you’re investing? Can be fixed very easily, but it won’t be, so we’ll leave when it gets as bad in the Western Cape as it is in the rest of the country. Spare us. The rest we know. Except that Mandela would never vote DA. That’s just silly. Mandela was an old school, dyed in the wool communist. Makes the rest of billionaire Rob’s pronouncement just as silly.”
“I think he is living in a dreamworld,” says Joseph Thomas.
What utter nonsense. A vain ageing playboy who inherited his wealth and shouts his mouth off and you think this is worth listening too, seriously.
— Champy Rules (@ChampyRules) September 25, 2021
Like I always say – either leave or stay and shut the f up.”
Commenting on the BizNews TV video of Hersov’s presentation, Carmen Mulder says, “On the surface, [it] sounds ok to those who know no better. I wonder why he excluded the bigger problem of globalisation and that people can’t empower themselves under this type of structure? Problems won’t change even under DA rule as we’ll still be controlled by overseas power. True freedom and power is in sovereignty. There’s no other way.”
https://youtu.be/OMq8pSXE9Mw
Carl Hoppe says, “If the Cape goes independent, I’ll move there immediately.”