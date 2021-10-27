South Africa is considering buying the country’s biggest oil refinery , a joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell and BP, known as Sapref. The state-owned Central Energy Fund, which manages the country’s energy assets, is looking at acquiring the 180,000-barrel-a-day plant, which is located on the coast near Durban, according to two people familiar with the information. The government published new

rules

in September that require refiners to meet low-sulfur fuel specifications by 2023, which will render most of the fleet obsolete, according to a lobby group representing the fuel manufacturers.