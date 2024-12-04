Ian Cameron – Restoring credibility in SAPS: A fight between builders and breakers

Ian Cameron highlights the deep-seated challenges within SAPS Crime Intelligence, focusing on the controversial reinstatement of dismissed Western Cape crime intelligence head Major-General Tiyo. Cameron exposes systemic resistance to reform, accountability failures, and the critical divide between ethical officers and entrenched corruption.

By Ian Cameron*

The dismissal of the crime intelligence head in the Western Cape, Major-General Tiyo, earlier this year, following a comprehensive Section 34 inquiry, was seen as a pivotal moment in restoring credibility within the South African Police Service (SAPS). The decision to remove him was based on serious allegations, including misuse of state resources for personal gain, kidnapping, and assault. It sent a strong message that misconduct, even at the highest levels, would not be tolerated.

However, the recent revocation of this dismissal raises serious concerns about SAPS’ commitment to accountability. Instead of facing the consequences of his actions, Tiyo is being encouraged to take early retirement—a move prohibited under SAPS National Instruction 3/2017 for employees with pending cases. This decision undermines public trust and the morale of ethical officers, as it appears to shield rogue elements from facing justice.

Complicating matters further is the ongoing battle within SAPS Crime Intelligence. One major general has allegedly been “off sick” since 2017, frustrating disciplinary hearings with delays, changing union representatives, and failing to submit supporting medical documents. Another major general, reportedly a multi-millionaire, has been linked to questionable procurements involving the secret service fund, media smear campaigns against his commander, and allegations of defeating the ends of justice in a cocaine seizure case. Both individuals are part of a faction resisting reform and seem determined to preserve access to the notorious slush fund.

What is becoming increasingly apparent is the organized resistance to reform within the crime intelligence fraternity. Certain senior officials, accustomed to operating without accountability, have resorted to media campaigns to distract from their own actions and to target those enforcing discipline. These efforts include attacks on the divisional head of crime intelligence, who has taken firm steps to uphold discipline and address years of unaccountable behavior in the unit. This resistance reflects the deep divide between those committed to reform and those fighting to preserve the status quo of unchecked power and resource abuse.

Recent reports highlight how these dynamics are playing out within the unit, where attempts to restore accountability are being met with fierce resistance. While whistleblower protections are vital, they cannot be used as a shield for misconduct. The actions of individuals like Brigadier Tiyani Hlungwani risk undermining the legitimate whistleblower framework by exploiting it to avoid accountability for their own behavior.

I have even started doubting the real motives behind certain self-proclaimed whistleblowers and fringe politicians who loudly claim to fight corruption but seem more motivated by questionable interests. Their actions often appear to serve personal agendas, creating obstacles for those genuinely committed to reform.

This behavior reflects a broader divide within SAPS between builders and breakers. The builders are those working tirelessly to transform SAPS into a professional, ethical institution that the public can trust. They are committed to ensuring that discipline, accountability, and fairness become the cornerstone of the service. In contrast, the breakers are those resisting these changes, using media narratives and political connections to perpetuate the impunity they enjoyed in the past.

This moment is critical for SAPS. Decisions like the revocation of Tiyo’s dismissal, coupled with the apparent lack of consequences for those undermining reform efforts, risk undoing hard-won progress. At the same time, the targeting of whistleblowers and ethical officers sends a chilling message to those striving to clean up the service.

The Portfolio Committee on Police will continue to demand answers regarding the legal and ethical basis for Tiyo’s reinstatement and press for the consistent application of disciplinary measures across the service. SAPS leadership must decide whether it will stand with the builders or enable the breakers to continue undermining the service.

The public deserves a police service that prioritizes integrity, fairness, and accountability. Anything less is a betrayal of South Africa’s safety and security. The fight to restore credibility in SAPS is not just about one officer or one decision—it is about the future of the service and its ability to protect and serve all citizens without fear or favor.

*Ian Cameron: National Assembly Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police