BizNews Briefing – SA & Iran relations; Eastern Cape property; West Africa turmoil; Notre Dame

This BizNews Briefing covers pivotal global and local stories. Alec Hogg interviews Iraj Abedian on South Africa’s deepening ties with Iran. Bronwyn Nielsen explores Eastern Cape investment opportunities, including a R109 billion green ammonia project. The Sahel region’s reliance on Russian mercenaries takes the spotlight, alongside updates on Notre Dame’s reopening and JSE market movements.

BizNews Briefing Highlights

Iran-South Africa Relations:

Alec Hogg conducted an in-depth interview with Iraj Abedian, CEO of Pan-African Capital, exploring South Africa’s close ties with Iran. Abedian, a respected thought leader and Iranian-born economist, provided insights into the complexities of this relationship.

Eastern Cape Property Investment Opportunities:

Attention shifts to Nelson Mandela Bay, where two significant projects are set to transform the region:

A light commercial manufacturing plant by Peugeot to serve Africa and the Middle East.

A R109 billion investment in a green ammonia manufacturing facility.

Denise Van Huyssteen, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Bay Commercial Chamber, highlighted the potential these projects bring to the Eastern Cape.

Sahel Region Unrest:

The Sahel region remains unstable, with Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger relying on Russian mercenaries to maintain power. The Financial Times’ West African correspondent, Anu Adeoye, provided updates on this volatile situation.

Notre Dame Reopening in Paris:

Notre Dame Cathedral’s official reopening ceremony will take place on Saturday, with 50 heads of state, including U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, expected to attend.

Market Update:

The JSE showed mixed performance: Industrials rose 0.75%, financials gained 1.1%, while resources dipped. The Top 40 ended 0.67% higher.

Currency overview: Bitcoin remained above $96,000, USD/ZAR at 18, and GBP/ZAR at 23.

Notable stocks: Gains: Karoo (+6%), Absa (+3.5%), and Tiger Brands (+3.5%). Losses: Alphamin (-7%), Coronation (-4%), and Exxaro (-2.75%).

Key news: Tiger Brands reported positive results for the 12 months to September. Super Group sold its majority interest in SG Fleet Group, boosting its stock by 15%. Signia declared a dividend, ending 0.75% higher.



