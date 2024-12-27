Solly Moeng – Ethnic & racial identities form South Africa’s faultline

South Africa faces a grave threat to its democracy as ethnic identity politics rise, exemplified by Jacob Zuma’s MK Party. This movement undermines national unity, erodes democratic institutions, and exacerbates corruption and inequality. To counter this, the nation must prioritize inclusive governance, strengthen democratic checks and balances, foster cross-ethnic dialogue, and promote a shared national identity. Only through unity and accountability can South Africa secure a stable, equitable future for all its citizens.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

The seventh BizNews Conference, BNC#7, is to be held in Hermanus from March 11 to 13, 2025. The 2025 BizNews Conference is designed to provide an excellent opportunity for members of the BizNews community to interact directly with the keynote speakers, old (and new) friends from previous BNC events – and to interact with members of the BizNews team. Register for BNC#7 here.

By Solly Moeng

The seeming rise of ethnic and racial identity politics poses significant dangers to the future of the South African democracy, particularly when one considers the emergence of Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party and its call for doing away with the Constitution of South Africa and the Rule of Law as we have come to know it. Its leaders are known to have claimed that Roman Dutch Law – on which or Common Law, thoroughly indigenised to local realities, was founded – might have been good for the Romans and the Dutch, but it is not good for Africans. They believe that more power should be vested in traditional kings and chiefs to facilitate a return to an imagined, over-idealised, precolonial Africa.

The politics of parties such as the MK and EFF are based on a heightened sense of weaponised historic and race victimhood that deliberately ignores the failures, abuses, missed and squandered opportunities of the past 30 years, including a decade of Zuma-led ANC misgovernance.

No doubt, South Africa is a nation that is deeply scarred by its apartheid past. It needs more work to be done by all, especially those who hold political and corporate power, to foster more inter-group solidarity and reconciliation. The resurgence of ethnic-based political movements threatens to unravel any gains made to reconcile the nation.

The ANC, which was once seen as a unifying force against apartheid, now finds itself increasingly fragmented, with factions emerging that appeal to ethnic, racial identity. This lies at the root of parties such as the MKP. By positioning itself primarily within the context of KwaZulu-Natal’s predominantly Zulu population, the MKP capitalises on ethnic loyalty instead of broader national interests.

Its strategy not only undermines the ANC’s historical narrative but also stands to exacerbate existing tensions between different ethnic groups in South Africa. It does not help that the MKP has also attracted to its rank men and women who, like Jacob Zuma, have been implicated in all manners of corrupt and unethical dealings in public positions they occupied in the past.

Ethnic politics is a sure way to the erosion of national unity. South Africa doesn’t need this. If left unchecked, it will lead to violence and discrimination against minority groups. We have been there before when the discrimination was against the black majority. We can, however, undo the pain by fostering a better sense of personal and group contribution – through investment in unity programs – instead of simply reversing the plain.

The rise of parties like the MKP can also contribute to a further weakening of South Africa’s democratic institutions and political instability over time. The already crippled criminal justice system will be further weakened and repurposed to shield the criminals in our politics instead of protecting the broader society against their actions.

As parties like the MK gain traction by using weaponised historic pain as a tool and appealing to specific ethnic groups, they will further erode any hope that South Africans can still build anything together, unite in their diversity. The ethnic and race-based competition for the country’s resources and power, resulting in heightened tensions and conflict, and further destabilising an already fragilized political environment.

Few people will deny that ethnic-based politics often breed corruption and nepotism, as leaders prioritise loyalty to their ethnic group over merit-based governance. This practice undermines public trust in institutions and perpetuates cycles of poverty and inequality. In South Africa, where corruption has already taken root within established political structures, the rise of ethnic identity politics could exacerbate these issues and raise the potential of civil unrest or more specialised skills exodus, or both.

Generally, as parties focus on specific ethnic identities, they will further ‘otherise’ groups in society that they do not identify with. This ‘otherisation’ will lead to marginalisation and feels of disenfranchisement among those who do not identity with the dominant ethnic groups holding power. It is no wonder that we have seen the emergence of political formations calling for CapeExit, the separation of the Coloured dominated Western Cape from the rest of South Africa to form its own country. Such a call is unlikely to succeed in our lifetime, of course, and serves as a symptom of loss of confidence in the ANC-led political status quo.

Jacob Zuma’s return to the political arena with his MKP is emblematic of the challenges facing South Africa in contemporary times. His leadership style has historically relied on populism and appeals to ethnic loyalty, which resonate with many in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal. However, this approach raises critical questions about the future direction of South African politics. Zuma’s popularity among certain demographics is undeniable.

He remains a figurehead for many who feel marginalised by the current government. The MKP has the potential to siphon more votes from both the ANC and the EFF, further complicating an already contentious electoral landscape. MKP’s lack of coherent policies beyond Zuma’s personal appeal underscores a troubling trend where personality eclipses policy in political discourse – a phenomenon that can lead to disillusionment among voters when expectations are not met after they vote for politicians based on superficial considerations.

To counteract the dangers posed by ethnic identity, we must recommit to fostering a sense of national unity that transcends ethnic boundaries. This will mean that we:

Promote inclusive governance: Political parties that prioritise ethnic/racial identity over inclusive governance must be frowned upon. Those that address common challenges faced by all citizens, e.g. poverty alleviation, garbage collection, education, safety and security, clean living spaces, and the creation of a conducive environment to attract, not repel, investments to grow an inclusive economy.

Strengthen democratic institutions: Robust democratic institutions are essential for mitigating the risks associated with ethnic identity politics. Strengthening these institutions can help ensure that all voices are heard and represented in governance processes, thereby reducing feelings of marginalisation among different groups. Furthermore, it’s important that former opposition parties now comfortably ensconced in the ANC-led Government of National Unity (GNU) never forget the myriads of pressing issues they used to highlight while in opposition benches. They must not forget that most of South Africa’s democratic institutions have proven over the past 30years of ANC abuses to be vulnerable to weakening and repurposing to drive the agendas of criminals inside and outside government. This includes the presidency, in which too many powers, now including the intelligence services, have been vested. The abuses these institutions have known can happen again if nothing gets done to introduce stricter checks and balances, clearer separation of powers, and more effective multiparty oversight over their governance and operations. In the absence of such reforms, our democracy remains vulnerable to the whims of any rogue person or bunch of people who can gain political power.

Encourage dialogue across ethnic lines: Promoting dialogue between different ethnic communities can foster needed understanding and cooperation. Initiatives aimed at building bridges can play a crucial role in building solidarity among citizens. The enduring Israeli Palestinian conflict continues to inflict ethnic suspicion and tensions in parts of the South African society.

Educate citizens on national identity: This can be done by emphasizing shared values, ideals, and experiences through educational curricula to cultivate a shared sense of belonging that transcends ethnic divisions.

The seemingly strengthening hold of ethnic based political formations on the South African psyche can be reversed by fostering inclusive governance, strengthening our democratic institutions, encouraging dialogue, and promoting a shared national identity. It is still possible to build a cohesive society that honours our rich, diverse, heritage without making anyone feel let out.

We cannot achieve this without remaining vigilant against the advent of political Trojan Horses that have bene created to house and shield individuals who must still have their names cleared through an independent criminal justice system that acts without fear, favour, or prejudice.

Read also: