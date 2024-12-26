Best of BNC 2024: Highlights from a groundbreaking year

2024 was a landmark year for the BizNews team, with not one, but three unforgettable conferences: BNC#6, BNC London, and the inaugural BNIC. From thought-provoking keynote speeches to unforgettable panel discussions, these events brought together some of the brightest minds in business, finance, and beyond. In this special compilation, we relive the standout moments, from electrifying debates that defined the year’s biggest trends to quotes that left audiences inspired. Whether you joined us in person or missed out, this article is your ultimate guide to the best insights and takeaways from BNC 2024. Dive in and experience the magic of BizNews conferences all over again!

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

The seventh BizNews Conference, BNC#7, is to be held in Hermanus from March 11 to 13, 2025. The 2025 BizNews Conference is designed to provide an excellent opportunity for members of the BizNews community to interact directly with the keynote speakers, old (and new) friends from previous BNC events – and to interact with members of the BizNews team. Register for BNC#7 here.

Watch here

Read also