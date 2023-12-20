Michael Olivier is one of South Africa’s leading experts on wine; author of six books and recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award from Eat Out magazine. Read his review of the Groot Constantia Chardonnay 2022.

Groot Constantia Chardonnay 2022

By Michael Olivier

Groot Constantia Wine Estate is in the Constantia Wine Appellation and is situated on the lower folds of the Constantia Mountain. The land was granted to former Dutch Governor, Simon van der Stel, after whom Stellenbosch was named. Wines from the Estate created a golden era for Cape Wine in the late 1700s and early 1800s. Kings, politicians and famous writers all had Constantia Wine in their Cellars. I was fortunate some years back to taste an 1809 Constantia Wine – too much emotion involved to be able to be honest about it, however, it was delicious and still very alive.

Fermented and matured in French Oak Barrels, some first fill, others previous fill. Instead of batonnage, the barrels were rolled regularly to distribute the lees which add extra palate weight and flavour to the ultimate wine.

Pour

From a Burgundy shaped bottle with 1685 Constantia embossed in glass just below the neck. The label, reminiscent of a French Chateau has a charming etching of the Manor House on it. In the glass the wine has a pale gold colour, gem bright. The aromatics are totally expected and live up to expectations. Citrus, orange blossom, white fleshed peaches and the oak with its concomitant spice and vanilla. The rich and generous palate has the perfect line of acidity running through it. Again, the high impact of citrus, lemony limey, and truly pleasing. And it all fades away into a refreshing aftertaste. An impressive glass. You would do well to cool cellar this wine for a couple of years, you will be rewarded.

Pair

The Groot Constantia Chardonnay 2022 is made for food. It has the oomph to take on some amazing flavours, a gentle curry, roasted pork belly. It comes into its own with a Sunday Lunch Roast Organic Chicken, all buttery, served with rustly crisp roast potatoes and real gravy [I am a big fan of real gravy].

