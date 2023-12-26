The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
BizNews’ best of 2023: How World sees SA
South Africa has found itself in the global spotlight time and again this year, and BizNews have been sure to share the outlooks of our overseas partners at Bloomberg and The Financial Times. From load-shedding induced by corruption at Eskom, government dysfunction, dangerous ties to Russia and private sector reliance to the contagious coups of Africa and the legacy of Mangosuthu Buthelezi, South Africa has found itself on the “front page” far too often for the wrong reasons. You can catch up on all of the worldview content from our overseas partners through the hyper-links below.
Catch up on all of BizNews’ How World sees SA content:
- 🔒 How world sees SA: Ramaphosa set to replace his deputy in SA cabinet
- How world sees SA – CNN’s Richard Quest’s big takeaway from CT visit: “unimaginable” power outages
- How world sees SA: Power monopoly Eskom removes CEO implicating politicians in corruption amidst worst ever rolling blackouts
- 🔒 How world sees SA: Scandal at Eskom – The CEO and the cyanide-laced coffee
- How world sees SA: The city of gold stripped and laid bare – FT
- How world sees SA: In desperate need of new beginnings after the hard compromises of peacemaking
- 🔒 How world sees SA: Ramaphosa’s ICC gaffe underscores Putin quandary – FT
- How world sees us: Only thing keeping SA from total chaos is its private sector
- How world sees SA: Rule of Law tested by Zuma’s ‘special remission’ pardon
- How world sees us: Africa’s contagious coups – continent’s democrats must act as a bulwark
- How world sees SA: Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s mixed legacy
- 🔒 Premium from the FT – How world sees SA: A fire in Joburg symbolises entire system up in flames
- 🔒 How world sees SA: Eskom corruption, chaos gets global spotlight
