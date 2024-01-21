BizNews Brainteaser – Ian’s (tough) Trivialus for 21 Jan

Quizmaster Ian Woodrow is well in his stride this week with a Trivialus that I found tough. My score was an embarrassing 10, down from 15 last week, mainly because no guesses hit the spot. But I guess with a 50% mark, it’s still a pass (barely), and on the upside, I learned a lot. To avoid sneaking a peek, I write mine down first before looking at the solutions. Have a go – you’ll find the answers by clicking here. – Alec Hogg

What is the hottest planet in the solar system?



Which part of France produces the great red wines known as Clarets?



This week, which two countries in south-western Asia traded missiles in a tit-for-tat episode.



What occupation did a Chandler have?



Which US President said “A man is not finished when he’s defeated. He’s finished when he quits”,

a) Richard Nixon b) Ronald Reagan c) Barack Obama?



How has Egypt’s economy been affected by the conflict in Gaza?



Which city lies at the very north of Australia on the coast of the Timor Sea?



True/False – more people are killed by sharks than by coconuts.



On Monday, which US state became the first to select its Republican presidential nomination? Bonus for the state where the next primary is due to take place later this week.



Traditionally, first footing takes place on which date of the year?



Where would a “stevedore” normally work, a) Docks b) Museum c) Mine?



In which country was tennis legend Martina Navratilova born, a) Russia b) Yugoslavia

c) Czechoslovakia?



Which film festival, known for its avant-garde films is taking place in the US over January 18 -28? Bonus for saying how the festival’s name came about.



Syd Barett, Roger Waters, Richard Wright and Nick Mason were members of which musical group?



What is Professor Dumbledore’s first name in the Harry Potter books?



Which film actor, and sometime politician, was detained this week at Munich airport on account of a luxury watch?



Which was the first foreign-language film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture, a) The Seven Samurai (1957) b) Parasite (2019) c) Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)?



What was the most important seaport of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, a) Trieste b) Dubrovnik

c) Venice?



Explain the difference between emend and amend.



Which mammal has the most powerful bite relative to its body size, a) Hyena b) Tasmanian devil c) Hippopotamus?

