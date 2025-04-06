Quizmaster Ian Woodrow returns with another Trivialus for the BizNews tribe. Give it a go and see how well you score. Find the answers to this week’s quiz here.

6 April 2025

Who were the first pop stars to appear in Madam Tussaud’s?

With what do you associate Thomas Chippendale, a) Stripping b) Newspapers c) Furniture?

On Monday a French court banned Marine Le Pen, the leader of the National Rally party, from running for political office for five years. What is she guilty of?

Who played the role of Dumbledore in the first two Harry Potter films? Bonus for the actor that replaced him.

What is the army equivalent of the Royal Navy rank of Admiral of the Fleet?

On Wednesday, the most expansive tariffs against imports for a century became operative in the US. What term did President Trump use to describe this day?

How many Tour de France wins were stripped from Lance Armstrong due to him taking performance-enhancing drugs, a) 4 b) 6 c) 7?

True/False – a dolphin can hold its breadth under water for 20 minutes.

In legend, who killed the monster Grendel?

Which country is currently the leading producer of macadamia nuts, a) Hawaii b) South Africa c) Australia? For a bonus in which country are macadamia nuts indigenous?

Which prominent actor who played a supporting role in the Top Gun films, died on Wednesday at the age of 65? For a bonus, name one of his other films where he played a significant role.

Who changed his name from Steven Georgiou to notch up a succession of hits in the sixties and seventies? Bonus for his name today after his religious conversion in December 1977.

What is the only English anagram of Fiendish?

Who did George W Bush defeat to become US President in 2000? Bonus for the state in which a recount was called for in order to decide the final outcome.

Discovered in 1930 and labelled a planet, Pluto, was in 2006, re-defined as a dwarf planet. What was the reason for this?

Which country conveniently withdrew from the International Criminal Court this week hours after a visit by Israel’s leader Benyamin Netanyahu?

Which author of 2001 – A Space Odyssey, once said, “I don’t believe in astrology – I’m a Sagittarius and we’re sceptical”

Europe used the Roman numbering system for centuries up until AD 900 despite its great flaw. What was that?

Which country has the longest domestic non-stop flight, a) France b) The Netherlands c) USA?

Cape Horn is the southern tip of which island group?

