Dear Annette,

Not so long ago Alec Hogg passed on to you a mail of mine in connection with Murraysburg – where we own property to which we hope to move to in the near future.

I notice from Mr McKenzie’s Facebook that he has now visited Murraysburg.

Well done .. it does however appear that Mr McKenzie has a thing for swimming pools..? Tennis court and swimming pool I know about – not so sure about a “squash court”? There is a bowling green.

If I may;

Murraysburg has a website

https://www.murraysburg.co.za

There is also a Facebook entry

https://www.facebook/murraysburg

There is also a local grouping trying to find projects to uplift the town and community

https://www.msdc.org.za

There are also a number of community WhatsApp groups.

A recent Youtube video of a visit to the town

SO;

Although children need to play and sport is important might I suggest that what is also important are things like education, things that make life enjoyable like … reliable power, reliable water provision, refuse removal, Municipal tractors that work, reliable Internet, projects that enable people to earn a living wage. In short all of the responsibilities of a properly functioning municipal authority. One that can see beyond swimming pools.

I wonder what else Mr McKenzie looked at?

Did he look at the Leiwater system?

Did he take note of the Garlic project in the town?

Did he visit any of the schools in Murraysburg?

Did he stay for lunch?

Did he speak to the local ANC ward councillor?

Did he visit the one and only lonely CHINESE shop in town?

How many of the residents did he speak to?

Did he visit the local municipal offices?

Visit Kays Cafe – and purchase “Murraysburg 150 Jaar” a locally written book describing the history of the town?

Was he able to ascertain why after nearly a year I have not had a rates invoice from the Beaufort West Municipality (Murraysburg resorts under the Beaufort West Municipality)

Much as Mr McKenzie’s visit encourages me I do suggest he acquires better advisors ….

Chris Moore

Pietermaritzburg (currently)

KZN

South Africa

