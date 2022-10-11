Outspoken billionaire, viral sensation and vehement critic of the ANC, Rob Hersov, joined Alec Hogg of BizNews to share his practical solution “to save South Africa from the ANC,” as he puts it. Aside from extreme praise and death threats, Hersov has also received criticism for being “all talk and no action” following his latest scathing accusations against the corrupt ANC. In response and because of his own passion to see South Africa succeed, he has launched a decentralised autonomous organisation called New South Africa.org which has already gained 12,000 members in the four days since the blockchain-supported platform was launched. The initiative already has over 30 volunteers and sees endless possibilities to raise funds and support the projects that the government should be spearheading, like getting Wi-Fi into townships or developing homeless settlements.

Excerpts from the interview with Rob Hersov

Rob Hersov on his endorsement of Gayton Mckenzie and the Patriotic Alliance bringing the ANC back into power

I know the man and he is a libertarian, capitalist, anti-communist, extraordinary human being. He is on the side of good. But I think between now and 2024, you know, the smaller parties have to flex their muscles. They have to use sharp elbows to be noticed and to gain market share. And you know, the PA, ActionSA, VF plus and Inkatha are the four parties gaining a lot of market share right now. But if my instincts are right at the right time, he’s on the good guy side.

On how to communicate with Gwede Mantashe and bridge the divide

Yeah, I don’t know yet. I mean, it’s going to have to be on the spot. But he and I actually do agree on a number of things. One, we need to use our fossil fuels. We can’t be bullied by greenies. And I do think he also agrees that we need to have gas to power, used to be called fracking and uranium mining and small modular reactors. That’s the future. But I mean, his thinking is the state does everything and my thinking is private enterprise does everything. So how do we bridge that gap? Who knows? But I’m looking forward to our chat.

On what he’s got up his sleeve

There is an incredible technology and I mentioned it at the BizNews conference in the Drakensberg, called Blockchain. A lot of people don’t understand what it is, but it’s just an underlying distributed ledger technology that confirms buy and sell forevermore, if you think about it that way. So what? Well, so what are three things? One crypto. You couldn’t have crypto without the blockchain. Now I’m selling you a digital. That a store of value or coin or cash is going to be a record of it, and that’s where blockchain comes in. Secondly, NFTs – people go out and get NFT non-fungible tokens, a piece of digital art, but all it really is is a certificate of ownership, provenance, legacy, countenance. And then you have dial down decentralised autonomous organisations. It is what it says it is. And these manifestations can only happen with the blockchain. Okay. And my depth of knowledge on these things is about what I’ve just told you. But conceptually, I’ve seen what it can be.

And because the South African government has failed us miserably, I mean, we went through the list of state owned enterprises and municipalities that it destroyed it would take us an hour. So we just can’t go on. We need governance, but not government. And the beauty about a decentralised autonomous organisation and I’ve helped found one, called New South Africa. org. That’s New South Africa.org. And we already have, I think, 12,000 sign-ups in four days. There’s no leader. There’s no president. CEO, marketing, office of finance director. Everyone who’s a member votes. Everyone who is a member can put proposals forward. And if the proposals get voted through by the other members, they get funded. So what we can do is deliver wi-fi, for example, deliver wi-fi to townships and homeless settlements. We could issue passports and visas, which could be, you know, recognised by other countries. We could, I mean, you can just let your imagination run wild. But I founded these 15 principles and the 15 principles in New South Africa.org are, basically libertarian, capitalist, free market, non-racial, merit based, all the things the BizNews family would agree with. And if you don’t believe in those 15 principles or any one of them, don’t join us or you’re doing something corrupt or evil, don’t join us because the blockchain will reveal it all. So we’re looking to get 80,000, 800,000, 8 million South Africans and friends of South Africa to join. And then we will have a very powerful movement, non-political, to do very good things. And the one very good thing is to get the ANC out in 2024.

On how South Africa.org will decide how you vote and which political party to support

We don’t support a political party because this is a non-political organisation. But how we vote, the governance structure is being created. We’re building it now. It’s going to take three months to build. But we are getting people coming in and signing up as members. And the governance structure will be voted on by the members. So for example, we could say that everybody gets one vote, but the more money you contribute, you can get more votes up to a limit. So the wealthy people can’t game the system. So let’s say it’s 20 to 1. I put in 10 million rand. You put in a thousand rand. I’m still only in Iceland. Get 20 more votes and you even it out. We could say you earn credits. By doing good, helping other people or by putting proposals forward that get voted on and approved. So we’re going to create this circle of trust with good people who believe in these values, and work together for the good of South Africa. And we’re doing societal change because if South Africa had an economic problem South Africa, we’d have a business solution. But it’s a societal problem. The country’s collapsing. We need a whole new system of governance, service delivery. And this is it.

See also:

(Visited 21 times, 21 visits today)