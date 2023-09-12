In a thought-provoking piece, George Gultig fearlessly tackles a range of topics, from the controversial remarks of a political figure to the evolution of sports and the decline of common sense in society. With sharp wit and historical references, Gultig navigates through the complexities of today’s world, offering a perspective that challenges conventional thinking. As he examines the parallels between past and present, he leaves readers pondering the erosion of common sense and the rise of bureaucracy. Gultig’s candid critique is a call to reevaluate the world we live in and to cherish the values of reason and responsibility.

The Joburg Fire: Rugby/Cricket World Cups: Common Sense.

By George Gultig

Wouldn’t miss the opportunity to express my non-liberal views regarding the above topics for anything in the world.

Firstly, Lindiwe Sisulu’s (our outspoken parliamentarian minister of some or other political office) statement that apartheid was to blame for the fire and for the loss of 70 odd black lives. Really? What has her socialist party done about the state of the buildings in the last three decades. If she has a few moments in her busy schedule I suggest she uses some of the millions she receives annually to obtain a copy of Antony Beevor’s book BERLIN. It will enable her to grasp what the Germans did in the rebuilding of their country in the three decades following the Russian Red Armies’ rape and pillage of specifically Berlin, whose residents described it as DIE STUNDE NULL – which translates as The Lowest Imaginary Moments Of Their Lives. I’m not suggesting the Germans were exactly blameless. They were only trying to instil some nationalism after the economic depression which set in after the terms laid down by the world powers of the time at the conclusion of World War 1. Unfortunately, and despite the fact that they had more than enough competent military men to restore their former might, Germany had clowns and psychopaths such as Hitler, Goering, Goebbels, Himmler and Borman running the NAZI party. Doesn’t it somehow ring a bell?

Some 30 countries across the world have begun their quest to hoist the William Ellis WRC trophy from the present holders South Africa. In October it will be the turn of a few less but equally determined country’s cricketers to compete for the 50 over white ball World Cup (baseball version) . At the opening ceremony of the RWC the trophy was exhibited and if that’s real gold it must be worth a fortune. Probably came from our gold mines and if it hadn’t been for Cecil John Rhodes would still be underground somewhere in the Witwatersrand. As the cricket is only due to start later I won’t refer much to it except to mention that much of my criticism applies to both sports.

So, starting last Friday evening 15 gladiators from each of 30 countries started battering each other with bone crunching tackles so long as it was below the neck level. It didn’t matter if a player took the risk of damaging/breaking his own vertebrae or neck. If an opponent’s was involved a yellow or red card was issued and worse still the yellow could become a red by a selected panel of off-field officials whilst the yellow-carded player was in detention, so to speak. Much like waiting for a reprieve from a death sentence. It also didn’t matter if the collision was accidental; the officials would point out who was to blame for the infringement. A contributory factor towards this type of injury in the modern game is of course the constant aerial bombardments. A rugby match is played over two halves of 40 minutes but if you plan on recording it allow for an extra 60 minutes for all the TV replays and interviews. Actually recording it is the answer as you can always fast-forward the b*llsh*t and avoid paying the exorbitant ticket prices they charge nowadays to sit in pavilions or business suites.

Over and above the 15 gladiators there are hundreds of support staff, officials, interviewers, television personnel, celebrities, not to mention the huge amount of equipment involved. In my opinion sport these days, as with politics, is saturated with officials who are absolutely useless and actually get paid for it. Bureaucracy at its worst.

My last bone of contention concerns Common Sense. When you go to a supermarket these days it is customary to see some mother (and father, sometimes) grabbing hold of a trolley and depositing their young son or daughter in it. Not so long ago president frogboiler pleaded with us to wash our hands properly, regularly and thoroughly and wet swipes were to be found everywhere to prevent the spread of the covid 19 virus, and now? – when will we humans learn that the trolleys are there for our foodstuff not for the soiled feet of our kindred and, what makes matters worse, some of them are still in their nappies, for heaven’s sake.

All of the above reminds me of an obituary printed in the London Times:

“Today we mourn the passing of a beloved old friend, Common Sense, who has been with us for many years. No one knows for sure how old he really was, since his birth records were long ago lost in bureaucratic red tape. He will be remembered as having cultivated such valuable lessons as:

Knowing when to come in out of the rain;

Why the early bird gets the worm;

Life isn’t always fair;

And maybe it was my fault.

“…….Common Sense lived by simple, sound financial policies (don’t spend more than you can earn) and reliable strategies (adults, not children, are in charge). His health began to deteriorate rapidly when well-intentioned but overbearing regulations were set in place. Reports of a 6-year-old boy charged with sexual harassment for kissing a classmate; teens suspended from school for using mouthwash after lunch; and a teacher fired for reprimanding an unruly student, only worsened his condition.

“Common Sense lost ground when parents attacked teachers for doing the job that they themselves had failed to do in disciplining their unruly children. It declined even further when schools were required to get parental consent to administer sun lotion or an aspirin to a student; but could not inform parents when a student became pregnant and wanted to have an abortion. Common Sense lost the will to live as churches became businesses; and criminals received better treatment than their victims. Common Sense took a beating when you couldn’t defend yourself from a burglar in your own home and the burglar could sue you for assault. Common sense finally gave up the will to live after a woman failed to realise that a steaming cup of coffee was hot. She spilled a little in her lap, and was promptly awarded a huge settlement.

“Common Sense was preceded in death, -by his parents, Truth and Trust -by his wife, Discretion, -by his daughter, Responsibility, – and by his son, Reason. He is survived by his 5 stepbrothers; I Know My Rights I Want It Now Someone Else Is To Blame I’m A Victim Pay me for Doing Nothing.

Not many attended his funeral because so few realised he was gone. If you still remember him, pass this on. If not, join the majority and do nothing.”

