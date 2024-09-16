TRIBE VIBE: De Beer – BELA Bill and days of drama for SA’s leaders

On the latest BizNews Sunday Show with Neil de Beer, the UIM President covered: John Steenhuisen’s failed blackmail attempt of President Ramaphosa, Deputy President Mashatile’s collapse and calls for Panyaza Lesufi’s replacement. He also named his Flop and Hero of the Week and discussed the latest US Presidential debate. From sharp criticisms of the BELA Bill to fervent support for leaders like Neil de Beer, the BizNews tribe expressed their hopes and frustrations with striking clarity, in this Tribe Vibe.

BizNews Reporter

Viewers praised Neil de Beer for his objective and insightful commentary, with some expressing frustration over the lack of public participation in the BELA Bill process. Supporters applauded the breakdown of political events, while others raised concerns about internal ANC dynamics and leadership decisions.

