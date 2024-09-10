TRIBE VIBE: French firm’s R898M tender scandal exposed

In a revealing BizNews interview, Wayne Duvenage, CEO of OUTA, exposed a French multinational entangled in a costly tender scandal. The company’s bid to produce “smart driving licence cards” has ballooned to R898,597 million, nearly double the budget.

BizNews Reporter

The BizNewsTV interview with OUTA’s Wayne Duvenage, in which he exposed a French multinational’s inflated R898,597 million bid for “smart driving licence cards”, has sparked intense discussion. Comments under the YouTube video reflect the disappointment that citizens feel towards the government, with the BizNews tribe expressing concerns over the continuous cases of corruption. The community’s comments reflect a strong demand for accountability, with many urging for deeper investigations and decisive actions from authorities to address the growing concerns of corruption and mismanagement.

How many French multinational companies are involved in tender controversies?

Many agreed (69 likes) with the commenter @AmukelaniHNkuna below, who pointed out that the ANC could be involved in many more scandals such as this one.

“Thales, a French company, is in the courts for corrupt dealings with Jacob Zuma. I wonder which ANC bigwigs will be found to be benefitting from Idemia, which is also a French entity. Thank you OUTA for continuing to fight the good fight.” @AmukelaniHNkuna on YouTube

The corruption is never ending

Viewers expressed how they feel about more corruption within the government being exposed.

“Every corner you turn there is corruption. It’s nauseating.” @sharonadams9721 on YouTube “OMG the filth of the South African government is nauseating.” @voetsek8404 on YouTube

Who will take accountability?

It is clear that viewers have lost faith in the justice system, particularly when it is the government’s turn to take accountability.

“Unfortunately there will be no consequences for this corruption. ANC = Absolutely No Consequences” @antonmoller264 on YouTube “Please do not let this investigation take another 30 years! We need answers and criminals prosecuted! Kindly diarise for a follow up. Good work Chris (Steyn).” @gervandes6329 on YouTube

OUTA is praised for its important work

“Corruption is an addiction,,OUTA needs our support, you guy’s are amazing” @user-yb4dt4zr9k on YouTube “Wayne is such an unsung hero, thank you Wayne and OUTTA for all your hard work and dedication to the country” @wendyburrows4178 on YouTube

New license every five years… Is it a scam too?

Commenters believe that there is no need to renew documents such as a driver’s licenses every five years.

“Let’s face it driver license cards is another scam that is making someone very rich …do we really need these 5 year cards” @Scoops-g7J on YouTube

A sarcastic response back:

“They can easily issue digital, paperless IDs, passports and licences… but what’s the fun in that? How would they make money?” @AlternativPerspectiv on YouTube

