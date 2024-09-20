TRIBE VIBE: Ian Cameron goes after “porn” General Patrick Mbotho

In a revealing interview with BizNews, Ian Cameron, Chair of Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Police, called for a review of Major General Patrick Mbotho’s appointment amid serious allegations of misconduct. Cameron detailed claims of explicit content shared on police platforms, questionable meetings with gang members, and interference in investigations. He also discussed the urgent need for accountability within the South African Police Service, an upcoming oversight visit to a notoriously corrupt training college, and the launch of a national extortion hotline. Here is what the BizNews community had to say.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here

BizNews Reporter

In a recent interview, Ian Cameron, Chair of Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Police, addressed serious allegations surrounding Major General Patrick Mbotho’s appointment as Divisional Commissioner for National Priority Offences. As the discussion unfolded, the BizNews tribe took to the YouTube comments section to express their thoughts, raising concerns about police integrity and accountability. The BizNews community highlighted a strong reaction to the revelations and the broader implications for South Africa’s law enforcement.

Is this a surprise? Or has it become a norm?

Commenters emphasise that the behaviour of the ANC has become expected, as well as the dissappointment which follows with this behaviour.

“ANC are just despicable. I Never get shocked at the lowest level of low.” @markmccolloch2570 on YouTube “In no job child pornography is expectable. Is he an ANC comrade? Then his appointment is understandable, they look after each other.” @Kwazulujabul on YouTube

It is clear that the corrupt behaviour of the ANC has become somewhat predictable

The corruption is right in front of us.

“When last did you visit a station…. the buildings are neglected… no phones… ANC loves this… they can steal from ground up.” @dirkbrits9230 on YouTube

Is our government focusing on the less relevant issues?

Comments gained a lot of traction when bringing up the way in which the government puts its energy into unnecessary activities.

“Why do we have 20 + Police vehicles and personel at OR Tambo Airport to stop double parkimg and there are no vehicle to fight gang war in the country” @LloydLill on YouTube

Cameron receives a lot of praise from our community

Ian Cameron’s work does not go unappreciated.

“Ian, we give God the praise and thanks for your appointment as chair of the portfolio committee. Please NEVER loose your zeal in that which you wish to accomplish. Remember to consider your idea of lie detector test for the police generals. Starting to clear up at the very top level is a excellent strategy. Remember we the church members continue to pray for you and your family.” @dudleygraham1949 on YouTube “Amazing young man. Stay blessed” @normaday6289 on YouTube “Ian has the answers of all the questions they have’nt even think about !!!” @leondupreez1123 on YouTube “Thank you for all your good work” @ChristopherRoberts-m6i

Read also: